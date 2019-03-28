More Sports:

March 28, 2019

Photos: Opening Day at Citizens Bank Park

Celebrating the start of the new season

By PhillyVoice Staff
Baseball Phillies
Phillies Opening Day Tailgate Female Fans 03282019 Brian Hickey/PhillyVoice

Phillies fans, from left, Kathy Nolte, Michelle Mellor, Gina Lucano have an early morning beverage after setting up their tent in a parking lot for Phillies Opening Day. They were sipping a Fireball fudge concoction from hollowed-out pineapples.

Nothing promises the start of summer like opening day for baseball.

Fans at the Phillies home opener at Citizens Bank Park were taking advantage of the warmer weather and excitement of the game to tailgate and celebrate the start of the new season. Here are some photos from the scene. 

Tailgating opening dayThom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Phillies fans tailgate in the JETRO lot I had of the home opener, Thursday, March 28, 2019.


Moonshine cheeriesThom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Kathy Nolte of Port Richmond offers up some moonshine cherries before the Phillies Home Opener.


JagerbombThom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Chuck, (of Duck and Chuck) of the Jetro M5 tailgate group does a Jagerbomb from an ice luge while tailgating before the Phillies Home Opener, Thursday, March 28, 2019.


Phillies Opening Day Tent Fans 03282019Brian Hickey/PhillyVoice

Wilkes Barre fans Julie Innamorati and Tom Hufford set up their Phillies tent before cars are let into the Jetro lot along Pattison Avenue in South Philadelphia.


Phillies Opening Day Young Fans 03282019Brian Hickey/PhillyVoice

Brothers Stephen and Austin Barcoski have a catch with a tennis ball behind the Jetro lot. They've been to a lot of Opening Days at Citizens Bank Park.


Phillies Opening Day 2019 Catering 03282019Brian Hickey/PhillyVoice

The guys with Cav’s Catering had an awesome roped-off area for grilling and swilling at the back end of the Jetro lot near I-95.


Phillies Opening Day 2019 Ballpark sign 03282019Brian Hickey/PhillyVoice

An “Opening Day” sign sits outside Citizens Bank Park ahead of the Phillies home opener against the Atlanta Braves.


Phillies Opening Day 2019 Parking Lot 03282019Brian Hickey/PhillyVoice

Cars full of Phillies fans prepare to enter the Jetro lot outside Citizens Bank Park.


Opening Day at PhilliesThom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Jordan Charlton, wearing his brand new Bryce Harper jersey, plays ball with his grandmother Laura in one of the tailgating lots ahead of the Phillies home opener, Thursday, March 28, 2019.




PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Baseball Phillies Philadelphia Opening Day

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

10 Phillies storylines to watch for during the 2019 regular season
Bryce-Harper-JT-Realmuto-032619_USAT

Entertainment

Here's everything that's leaving Netflix in April
Everything that's leaving Netflix in April

Wawa

Wawa teases 'new hoagie' with opening of South Street location
12122018_Wawa_Old_City

Phillies

2019 World Series odds: Phillies' chances improving and bettors are showing the love
Carroll - Philadelphia Phillies 2018 Home Opener

Entertainment

Best 'Game of Thrones' episodes to binge before season 8
Game of Thrones season 8

Food and Drink

Trolley car restaurants to give out free ice cream April Fools Day
soft serve ice cream

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved