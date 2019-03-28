Photos: Opening Day at Citizens Bank Park

Nothing promises the start of summer like opening day for baseball.

Fans at the Phillies home opener at Citizens Bank Park were taking advantage of the warmer weather and excitement of the game to tailgate and celebrate the start of the new season. Here are some photos from the scene.

Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice Phillies fans tailgate in the JETRO lot I had of the home opener, Thursday, March 28, 2019.



Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice Kathy Nolte of Port Richmond offers up some moonshine cherries before the Phillies Home Opener.



Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice Chuck, (of Duck and Chuck) of the Jetro M5 tailgate group does a Jagerbomb from an ice luge while tailgating before the Phillies Home Opener, Thursday, March 28, 2019.



Brian Hickey/PhillyVoice Brian Hickey/PhillyVoice Wilkes Barre fans Julie Innamorati and Tom Hufford set up their Phillies tent before cars are let into the Jetro lot along Pattison Avenue in South Philadelphia.



Brian Hickey/PhillyVoice Brian Hickey/PhillyVoice Brothers Stephen and Austin Barcoski have a catch with a tennis ball behind the Jetro lot. They've been to a lot of Opening Days at Citizens Bank Park.



Brian Hickey/PhillyVoice Brian Hickey/PhillyVoice The guys with Cav’s Catering had an awesome roped-off area for grilling and swilling at the back end of the Jetro lot near I-95.



Brian Hickey/PhillyVoice Brian Hickey/PhillyVoice An “Opening Day” sign sits outside Citizens Bank Park ahead of the Phillies home opener against the Atlanta Braves.



Brian Hickey/PhillyVoice Brian Hickey/PhillyVoice Cars full of Phillies fans prepare to enter the Jetro lot outside Citizens Bank Park.



Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice Jordan Charlton, wearing his brand new Bryce Harper jersey, plays ball with his grandmother Laura in one of the tailgating lots ahead of the Phillies home opener, Thursday, March 28, 2019.









