Pennsylvania Horticultural Society gives a first look at the 2022 Flower Show 'In Full Bloom'

Though June and warm weather might seem far off, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society is in the midst of preparing for the opening of the 2022 Flower Show, which will run from June 11-19 at the historic FDR Park in South Philadelphia.

The Flower Show celebrates the best in floral arranging and gardening, and draws crowds from all over the region each year. The event will be held outside for the second time to accommodate the ongoing uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's theme for the show is "In Full Bloom."

"This year's theme connotes good health, positive well-being, and a passion for life that culminates in a gorgeous and colorful spectacle," PHS said, noting that the outdoor show takes places during the "peak of seasonal perfection."

PHS released four artistic renderings of the upcoming show, including an image of what its entry display will look like as guests approach FDR Park.



"With this year's Flower Show theme of 'In Full Bloom,' we are aiming to build on the 'wow factor' of previous years and deliver a truly immersive, engaging, and highly unique experience for our visitors that will both thrill and inspire," said Sam Lemheney, chief of shows and events at PHS. "These artistic drawings offer an exciting sneak peek of this year's outdoor show, which is sure to be bigger, brighter, and better than ever before."

Guests at the 2022 Flower Show will first be greeted by the floral-filled entry garden. The pathway will include bright, bold floral arrangements and greenery stretching across the entire entrance. The entry way will be wide enough for visitors to take photos before they check out the rest of the show.

The Kids Cocoon and Play Space will be situated centrally near the concession stands and restrooms. An interactive play area for children, the Kids Cocoon is located close to "Butterflies Live," a new arrival to the Flower Show, where kids and adults alike can enjoy watching the butterflies while playing on the playground.

The Sensational Food Bazaar will include a full lineup of food and drink options — a complete menu for people with all different dietary restrictions, as well as live music. Under a full canopy of trees and bright-colored flowers, the food and drink area is meant for people looking to take a break from the show.

The Learning Gardens will include displays submitted by entrants in the Flower Show's competitive classes. Acres of garden displays will be featured for guests to walk through. Each designer will explain their own interpretation of how gardening and horticulture can be therapeutic and relaxing, and will provide additional information for those looking to learn more about their individual process.

Tickets for the show are on sale now, with a variety of different packages available. Adult prices for any day of the show are $50, and those ages 18-29 with ID can get a ticket for as low as $35. Tickets for children ages 5-17 are $25, and those ages 4 and younger can see the show for free.

Guests can arrive at any time up until 30 minutes before the show closes, but cannot leave and re-enter once they are inside. Currently, guests are not required to wear masks while outdoors at the Flower Show, but must wear masks unless vaccinated while within indoor spaces, in accordance with Philadelphia's current mandates.

June 11-19, 2022

10 a.m. until 8 p.m., daily | Ticket prices vary

FDR Park

1500 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19145