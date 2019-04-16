More Events:

April 16, 2019

PHS Pop-Up Garden on South Street opening soon

On Sundays, the beer garden will pay tribute to the 50th anniversary of Woodstock with live music

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
PHS Pop Up Garden at South Street Courtesy of/Kevin Feeley

The beer garden on South Street will be open through October 2019. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday 5-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 2 pm to midnight and Sunday noon to 10 pm.

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society's pop-up beer garden on South Street will re-open for the 2019 season on Thursday, and a party to celebrate with drink specials, giveaways and live music is planned for Saturday.

New signature drinks and food from David Frank and Stephen Simons, the owners of Khyber Pass Pub, Cantina Dos Segundos, Royal Tavern, Cantina Los Caballitos and Triangle Tavern, will be served in the garden this year.

According to PHS, 2019 menu highlights include:

• Flower Power Sour with Powers Irish Whiskey
• Froze Petal with rosé
• Frito Pie made with chili, cheddar, sour cream, shredded lettuce and tomato
• Buffalo ranch popcorn
• Ice cream from Ben & Jerry’s

A selection of craft beers, non-alcoholic beverages and other cocktails and food will be available, too. View the full menu here.

PHS Pop Up Garden on South Street opening for 2019 seasonCourtesy of/Kevin Feeley

The PHS beer garden on South Street will open for 2019 season on Thursday, April 18.

Also new this year, as a special tribute to the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, DJ Robert Drake from WXPN will celebrate different musical eras during his Sunday sets.

The garden will have a Summer of Love vibe for 2019, according to PHS, and will be filled with lush, meadow-like plantings.

Other programs and events – there are things like flower crown making workshops and plant exchanges – will be posted online once the garden officially opens.

Families and pets are welcome at the garden, which can be visited through October.

PHS Pop Up Garden on South Street

Opening Thursday, April 18
5-10 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays
2 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays
Noon to 10 p.m. on Sundays
1438 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

