August 07, 2018

Please Touch Museum hosting festival celebrating Japanese culture

Kids can explore a Tokyo play-area, watch a drum performance and more

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
KyoDaiko Drum Ensemble Courtesy of/Please Touch Museum

The KyoDaiko Drum Ensemble.

The Please Touch Museum partnered with the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia and Shofuso Japanese House and Garden to create a new event.

On Saturday, Aug. 11, the museum will host a family-friendly festival celebrating Japanese culture. 

Currently, the Please Touch Museum has a temporary exhibit, "Hello from Japan!," where children can explore modern Tokyo and a bamboo forest.

On Saturday, special activities will include arts & crafts and a performance. Check out the schedule below.

• 10-11 a.m. Kimono Dressing – Kids can learn about traditional kimonos with Tamiko Laincz.

• Noon to 12:45 p.m. and 2-2:45 p.m. KyoDaiko Drum Ensemble – There will be two opportunities to watch a traditional taiko drumming performance.

• 1:30-2 p.m. Kamishibai Storytelling – Join in a centuries-old storytelling tradition.

• 2-3 p.m. Creative Arts with Shofuso House – Let kids get creative making their very own Koinobori, a traditional decoration used in the celebration of Children’s Day in Japan.

All activities are free with general admission, which is $19. Museum members and children under age 1 can attend for free.

The event will take place ahead of an annual Japanese holiday. Japan's Obon festival, when towns and villages honor the spirits of their ancestors, will begin Aug. 13.

Japanese Culture Family Festival

Saturday, Aug. 11
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Included with general admission
Please Touch Museum
4231 Avenue of the Republic, Philadelphia, PA 19131

