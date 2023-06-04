More Events:

June 04, 2023

Play ball! Please Touch Museum's immersive Major League Baseball exhibit opens for the summer

Big League Fun, which allows kids to practice baseball skills while learning about the sport, is open now through Sept. 3

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Museums
please touch museum baseball Provided Image/Please Touch Museum

The Please Touch Museum's new Major League Baseball exhibit is open now through September.

Please Touch Museum visitors can step up to the plate this summer and experience an immersive traveling exhibit exploring the sport of baseball.

"Big League Fun" is now open, and will welcome sports fans of all ages now through Sunday, Sept. 3 for an array of hands-on Major League Baseball themed activities and learning opportunities.

MORE: Museum of the American Revolution launches interactive multimedia timeline with historical objects, documents

Within the traveling exhibit, guests can throw pitches in the bullpen, work on their swings, run the bases and practice catching. Visitors also have the opportunities to deliver play-by-play calls like MLB announcers, learn baseball trivia and create their own virtual baseball cards.

“Baseball gives our children an opportunity to have fun and be active, but it also proves the power of learning through play by building confidence, developing problem solving skills and encouraging teamwork,” Patricia D. Wellenbach, president and CEO of Please Touch Museum, said in a release.

please touch museum big league funProvided Image/Please Touch Museum

The Please Touch Museum's immersive MLB themed exhibit is open now through September.


Big League Fun was sponsored in part by the Phillies, and the Phillie Phanatic stopped by the exhibit on opening day this weekend to meet with museum mascot "Squiggles" and welcome baseball fans to the new exhibit.

The Please Touch Museum (4231 Avenue of the Republic) is open Monday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Reservations, required for guests over 12 months old, can be made by purchasing tickets online.

Big League Fun

Open now through Sunday, Sept. 3
Please Touch Museum
4231 Avenue of the Republic, Philadelphia, PA 19131

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Museums Philadelphia Summer Phillies Please Touch Museum Phillie Phanatic MLB Kid-friendly Baseball

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Small Business Owners assessing inventory

Access to Capital 101 – Explore your options
Limited - Cape May County Beach Scene

Cape May County has tons to offer this summer

Just In

Must Read

Education

Temple University police union calls for resignation of top public safety official after three officers fired
Temple Police Union

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

Eagles

Eagles OTA practice notes: Nolan Smith could be a fan favorite
060223JalenCarterNolanSmith

Music

Porchfest musicians use Facebook to compete for West Philly performance spaces
porchfest valendina.jpeg

Festivals

Philly Pride March and Festival: Here's the parade route, road closures and other info you need to know
2023 Pride March and Festival

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved