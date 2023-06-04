Play ball! Please Touch Museum's immersive Major League Baseball exhibit opens for the summer

Please Touch Museum visitors can step up to the plate this summer and experience an immersive traveling exhibit exploring the sport of baseball.

"Big League Fun" is now open, and will welcome sports fans of all ages now through Sunday, Sept. 3 for an array of hands-on Major League Baseball themed activities and learning opportunities.

Within the traveling exhibit, guests can throw pitches in the bullpen, work on their swings, run the bases and practice catching. Visitors also have the opportunities to deliver play-by-play calls like MLB announcers, learn baseball trivia and create their own virtual baseball cards.



“Baseball gives our children an opportunity to have fun and be active, but it also proves the power of learning through play by building confidence, developing problem solving skills and encouraging teamwork,” Patricia D. Wellenbach, president and CEO of Please Touch Museum, said in a release.

Provided Image/Please Touch Museum The Please Touch Museum's immersive MLB themed exhibit is open now through September.

Big League Fun was sponsored in part by the Phillies, and the Phillie Phanatic stopped by the exhibit on opening day this weekend to meet with museum mascot "Squiggles" and welcome baseball fans to the new exhibit.

The Please Touch Museum (4231 Avenue of the Republic) is open Monday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Reservations, required for guests over 12 months old, can be made by purchasing tickets online.

