Podcast: Analyzing the Eagles' 2020 draft

On Tuesday, we graded (and analyzed) the Philadelphia Eagles' 2020 draft haul, in print form. Today, Brandon Lee Gowton and I talked about it, in podcast form.

• 1:26: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU



• 10:29: Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma



• 25:40: Davion Taylor, LB, Colorado

• 29:59: K'Von Wallace, S, Clemson



• 34:54: Jack Driscoll, OL, Auburn



• 38:55: John Hightower, WR, Boise State



• 42:40: Marquise Goodwin, WR, 49ers



• 45:30: Shaun Bradley, LB, Temple



• 45:35: Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Mississippi



• 51:53: Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn



• 55:30: Casey Toohill, LB, Stanford



• 57:30: Which of the Eagles' UDFA's did the team have a draftable grade on?

• 1:00:17: Big picture thoughts



Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.





Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice



Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader