April 29, 2020

Podcast: Analyzing the Eagles' 2020 draft

By Jimmy Kempski
042920JalenReagor Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles WR Jalen Reagor

On Tuesday, we graded (and analyzed) the Philadelphia Eagles' 2020 draft haul, in print form. Today, Brandon Lee Gowton and I talked about it, in podcast form.

• 1:26: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

• 10:29: Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

• 25:40: Davion Taylor, LB, Colorado

• 29:59: K'Von Wallace, S, Clemson

• 34:54: Jack Driscoll, OL, Auburn

• 38:55: John Hightower, WR, Boise State

• 42:40: Marquise Goodwin, WR, 49ers

• 45:30: Shaun Bradley, LB, Temple

• 45:35: Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Mississippi

• 51:53: Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn

• 55:30: Casey Toohill, LB, Stanford

• 57:30: Which of the Eagles' UDFA's did the team have a draftable grade on?

• 1:00:17: Big picture thoughts

MORE: Eagles 2020 draft grades | WTS: Who Eagles passed on for Hurts, how they'll use him, and more | Top free agent RBs still available for Eagles | Did Eagles draft Hurts to be Wentz' backup, or do they have bigger plans?

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.

