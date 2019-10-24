Podcast: Eagles off-field drama, and the Birds' biggest needs and the trade deadline

With the Philadelphia Eagles reeling, there was a lot to cover in our latest installment of BGN Radio, from the ugly Cowboys loss, to the off-field drama, to other roster moves. Here's what Brandon Gowton and I discussed:



• What is the level of concern with the off-field Alshon Jeffery - Carson Wentz drama?

• What are the Eagles' biggest trade needs at the upcoming trade deadline?

• Should the team consider in-season changes if the Eagles continue to be very bad?

• We power rank the positions we think the Eagles address in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

• Eagles vs. Bills preview: How good are the Bills, really?

Eagles O vs. Bills D Eagles D vs. Bills O

• Our Eagles (and other NFC) Week 8 predictions.

