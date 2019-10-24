More Sports:

October 24, 2019

Podcast: Eagles off-field drama, and the Birds' biggest needs and the trade deadline

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
102419FletcherCox Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Fletcher Cox is the last man standing at DT.

With the Philadelphia Eagles reeling, there was a lot to cover in our latest installment of BGN Radio, from the ugly Cowboys loss, to the off-field drama, to other roster moves. Here's what Brandon Gowton and I discussed:

• What is the level of concern with the off-field Alshon Jeffery - Carson Wentz drama?

• What are the Eagles' biggest trade needs at the upcoming trade deadline? 

• Should the team consider in-season changes if the Eagles continue to be very bad?

• We power rank the positions we think the Eagles address in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

• Eagles vs. Bills preview: How good are the Bills, really?

  1. Eagles O vs. Bills D
  2. Eagles D vs. Bills O

• Our Eagles (and other NFC) Week 8 predictions.

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles podcast BGN Radio

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Phillies reportedly set to hire Joe Girardi as next manager
Joe Girardi Phillies manager odds

Politics

Mayor Jim Kenney just endorsed Elizabeth Warren for president
1023_Jim Kenney

Prevention

Does poor dental hygiene impact your heart health?
oral hygiene heart

Sixers

Sixers show they can finally win games without overextending Joel Embiid
8_Joel_Embiid_sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

El Techo on top of the Philly Pod hotel offers rooftop dining year-round
El Techo

Movies

Where to watch 'The Irishman' in theaters this November
The Irishman where to watch in theaters

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved