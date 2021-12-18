More Sports:

December 18, 2021

Podcast: Reaction to the Eagles-Washington postponement, and some Hurts-Minshew debate

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
120521JalenHurtsNickSirianniGardnerMinshew Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni, and Gardner Minshew

In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I react to the postponement of the Philadelphia Eagles' upcoming matchup against the Washington Football Team as it happened. We also chime in on some of the Jalen Hurts - Gardner Minshew debate that's out there.

Listen below (BGN Radio #228). And here's the iTunes link. Review, subscribe, etc.


MORE: Mailbag: Why can't Gardner Minshew be the Eagles' long-term answer at quarterback? | Report: Washington puts starting QB Taylor Heinicke on COVID list | Eagles vs. Washington: Predictions, odds and more

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia BGN Radio

Videos

Featured

Limited - The Rounds Household Staples

Philly startup ‘The Rounds’ delivers zero-waste products to your doorstep
Purchased - Xray of lungs

More non-smokers — especially women — are getting lung cancer. Penn Medicine leads the charge to treat them early.

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Mailbag: Why can't Gardner Minshew be the Eagles' long-term answer at quarterback?
121721GardnerMinshew

Sponsored

In Philadelphia, overdose deaths affect everyone. These harm reduction organizations can help.
Limited - Next Distro Header

Education

After TikTok threat, Philly public schools and suburban districts warn parents, increase security
tiktok school threat

Men's Health

Gratitude provides a pathway to better health and well-being
Grandfather Grandson Gratitude

Streaming

Documentary goes inside the infamous $400K GoFundMe scam that was hatched on a Philly roadside
GoFundMe Scam Hulu Documentary

Food & Drink

Reservations for Center City Restaurant Week are now open
Restaurant Week 2022

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved