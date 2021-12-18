Podcast: Reaction to the Eagles-Washington postponement, and some Hurts-Minshew debate

In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I react to the postponement of the Philadelphia Eagles' upcoming matchup against the Washington Football Team as it happened. We also chime in on some of the Jalen Hurts - Gardner Minshew debate that's out there.

Listen below (BGN Radio #228). And here's the iTunes link. Review, subscribe, etc.





Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader