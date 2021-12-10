Podcast: Ranking the Eagles' best options at quarterback in 2022

In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed the Philadelphia Eagles' win over the New York Jets, what their playoff odds look like going forward, and we ranked the following options at quarterback in 2022:

Trade three first-round picks, Jalen Hurts, Dillard and a third-round pick for Deshaun Watson. Trade two first-round picks, Hurts, Dillard, and a third-round pick for Russell Wilson. Trade the worst of the three first-round picks for Matt Ryan. Trade up for Matt Corral, using two first-round picks to get him, with one left over to address another position. Use the first of the three first-round picks for Kenny Pickett. Use the last of the three first-round picks for Malik Willis. Hurts / Gardner Minshew QB competition in 2022.

