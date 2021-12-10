More Sports:

December 10, 2021

Podcast: Ranking the Eagles' best options at quarterback in 2022

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Russell Wilson and Deshaun Wilson

In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed the Philadelphia Eagles' win over the New York Jets, what their playoff odds look like going forward, and we ranked the following options at quarterback in 2022:

  1. Trade three first-round picks, Jalen Hurts, Dillard and a third-round pick for Deshaun Watson.
  2. Trade two first-round picks, Hurts, Dillard, and a third-round pick for Russell Wilson.
  3. Trade the worst of the three first-round picks for Matt Ryan.
  4. Trade up for Matt Corral, using two first-round picks to get him, with one left over to address another position.
  5. Use the first of the three first-round picks for Kenny Pickett.
  6. Use the last of the three first-round picks for Malik Willis.
  7. Hurts / Gardner Minshew QB competition in 2022.

Listen below (BGN Radio #227). And here's the iTunes link. Review, subscribe, etc.


