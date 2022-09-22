More Sports:

September 22, 2022

Podcast: Recapping the Eagles' beatdown of the Vikings, and a look ahead to Carson Wentz and the Commanders

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jalen Hurts

In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I praised Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles for their beatdown of the Minnesota Vikings, and we took a look ahead to their Week 3 matchup against Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders.

Listen below (BGN Radio #276). And here's the iTunes link. Review, subscribe, etc.


Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

