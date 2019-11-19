More Sports:

November 19, 2019

Podcast: Sixers offensive struggles, trade possibilities, Jimmy Butler's return on The New Slant

By Kyle Neubeck
18_Brett_Brown_Sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown.

If you have ever looked at one of my Sixers articles and thought to yourself, "Man, that's a lot of words," the good news is you will be getting even more of those. Except for this time, they're in the form of a podcast, they're spoken and not written, and you can receive them while driving in your car without posing a threat to yourself and everyone else around you.

We're back with another episode of The New Slant podcast, where we discuss Philadelphia's horrible offense and where the Sixers go from here.

A brief rundown of the show:

  1. The offensive struggles and where they start
  2. Whether a trade is possible to improve the team in a significant fashion
  3. A weekly check-in on the Fire Brett Brown index
  4. Jimmy Butler's return to Philadelphia
  5. Thoughts on the drop in ratings for NBA national TV games

If you would be so kind, you can subscribe to/follow our podcast through most of your usual podcast providers to stay updated when new episodes release (though you could also just listen to them here, of course). You can currently listen to us using Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Art19, and Stitcher should be on the way fairly soon. Our RSS feed can be found here.

