Pope Leo XIV says United States' 250th anniversary is an opportunity for country to recommit to its ideals

Pope Leo XIV was honored with the Liberty Medal from the National Constitution Center on Friday and gave an address from the Vatican discussing the global impact of America's founding principles.

The pontiff accepted the award during an event at the Constitution Center attended by civic and religious leaders, including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker. Pope Leo, 70, is the first American to lead the Roman Catholic Church. The Chicago native and Villanova University graduate was selected as the recipient of the Liberty Medal in March for his lifelong defense of human dignity, freedom of conscience and religious freedom.

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"In these past 250 years, for so many peoples throughout the world, it was the firm resolve to achieve the noble vision of the nation's founders that made America a byword for freedom, as the country opened its doors to successive waves of immigrants, enabling them and their children to play their part in shaping the future of the nation," Leo said.

He called the nation's 250th anniversary an opportunity for the United States to recommit to its ideals and follow through with their purpose.

"A country's vitality is deeply tied to the value it affords to human life in every form and condition, acknowledging the dignity endowed upon every human person by virtue of their very existence," Leo said.

The pope also said the nation's founding commitment to religious freedom contains a lesson of unity that he hopes present and future generations carry forward.

"Religious freedom gave rise to the American tradition of allowing for interfaith dialog and inter-religious cooperation in promoting the public good and enriching the debates on the great moral and ethical issues that have faced the nation and shaped the course of its history," Leo said. "It is my hope that this tradition will continue to bear fruit in a public discourse marked by moderation, respect for the views of others, and ongoing effort to find common ground in promoting the cause of peace and reconciliation at home and abroad."

His speech was livestreamed before a crowd at the National Constitution Center. The presentation is usually held on Independence Mall but was moved inside due to the extreme heat in Philadelphia.

"Pope Leo has consistently used his powerful platform on the world stage to assert that religious freedom is an essential right for all people," Shapiro said. "He has reaffirmed the dignity of every human being, no matter how they choose to worship."

Leo is the 38th recipient of the Liberty Medal, which is awarded to those who show courage and conviction in advancing freedom and human rights around the world. Past winners have included Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sen. John McCain, Muhammad Ali, Mikhail Gorbachev, Nelson Mandela and Ken Burns.

The full Liberty Medal presentation and Pope Leo's speech can be viewed below.