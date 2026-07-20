Pope Leo XIV to award new sustainability medal from Villanova University created in his name

Pope Leo XIV will represent his alma mater Villanova University as the face of a new award recognizing international achievements in sustainability.

The pontiff will present the inaugural Pope Leo XIV Sustainability Medal in Rome during Villanova's international sustainability conference, "Responding to the Cries of the Earth and the Poor," from Oct. 12-15. The medal honors work that integrates environmental stewardship, social justice and the use of economic and natural resources for the betterment of vulnerable populations.

"By recognizing leaders whose work advances both environmental stewardship and the common good, we hope to inspire meaningful and lasting impact in communities around the world," the Rev. Peter M. Donohue, Villanova's president, said in a statement.

Pope Leo, 70, graduated from Villanova in 1977 with a degree in mathematics and was later awarded an honorary doctorate of humanities from the university in 2014. The Chicago native born Robert Francis Prevost, was ordained as an Augustinian priest in 1982 and rose to the rank of cardinal in 2023. He became the first Augustinian and the first American to lead the Roman Catholic Church in May 2025.

Pope Leo has been outspoken about the dangers of climate change and the threat it poses to poor communities worldwide. Last year, he spoke at a conference in Italy recognizing the 10-year anniversary of a landmark encyclical written by his predecessor, Pope Francis, that addressed the urgency of climate change. Pope Leo called for a more holistic approach to environmental action that draws on social responsibility and faith.

"We must shift from collecting data to caring; and from environmental discourse to an ecological conversion that transforms both personal and communal lifestyles," Pope Leo said.

Villanova, the leading Augustinian Catholic institution in the United States, has pushed to adopt more sustainable practices over the past several decades. The university developed a recycling program in 1990 and later built on it with initiatives to divert waste from landfills and incinerators. Several campus buildings and athletic facilities also have been retrofitted to improve efficiency standards.

The sustainability conference in October will include panels across the disciplines of science, theology, business, law and engineering to promote alliances focused on ecological innovation. About 300 people are expected to attend the conference, which will have events hosted in Rome and Castel Gandolfo.

Villanova is still reviewing potential winners of the Pope Leo XIV Sustainability Medal, which will be awarded every two years.

The medal is the latest sign of deepening ties between Villanova and the Vatican. The men's and women's basketball teams from Villanova and Notre Dame University will start their 2026 seasons with a doubleheader at the Palazzo dello Sport in Rome. The two Catholic schools cited Pope Leo's rise in the church as the inspiration for the overseas matchups.

Earlier this month, Pope Leo was awarded the Liberty Medal by the National Constitution Center. The pope gave a live address from the Vatican reflecting on the enduring impact of America's founding principles as the nation marked its 250th anniversary.