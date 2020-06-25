More Culture:

June 25, 2020

Porcos' speciality sandwiches to be served at Garage in South Philly

Some of the eatery's most-loved items will be on the menu

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Porcos at Garage in South Philly Courtesy of/Bondfire Media

The food cart inside Garage's South Philly location will start serving Porcos' speciality sandwiches beginning Thursday, June 25. Porcos, which opened in 2019, is located in Point Breeze.

If you've been to chef/owner Chad Durkin's Porcos at 2204 Washington Ave., then you know all about how delicious the Italian-style roast pork sandwiches are. If you haven't been yet, then sorry to say, but you're missing out.

The eatery, which serves its food through a walk-up to-go window, opened at the end of last year in Point Breeze, along with Durkin's Small Oven Pastry Shop next door.

RELATED: Four local breweries team up for Spring Arts Beer Garden | Gran Caffe L'Aquila's new Italian grocery store is now open

Now, there's another location where Porcos fans – and those curious to try it – can get their speciality sandwiches on house-baked ciabatta.

Beginning Thursday evening, Durkin will take over the food cart inside Garage's South Philly location at 1231 E. Passyunk Ave. On the menu will be four sandwich options: OG Porchetta, Meaty-Balls, Vegan Meaty-Balls and Garage Sloppy Joe.

A weekly "TBD super-special" specialty sandwich and a selection of Small Oven's desserts will be available, too.

Garage's South Philly location currently offers outdoor seating, where people can order drinks. They'll also be able to order Porcos to their table. Once in the green phase of Pennsylvania's COVID-19 reopening plan, Philly restaurants can add indoor dining with limited occupancy.

To start, Porcos will be available Thursday through Sunday from 3 to 9 p.m. Durkin also plans on taking over the cart at Garage's Fishtown location later this summer.

