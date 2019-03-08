Pornhub report: 'Philly' is the most searched for erotica by Pa. women

In honor of International Women's Day, Pornhub, in partnership with Mashable, has released their report on what women across the globe searched for most on the erotic website . This report dives deep into international, national, and even local searches - "Philly" even gets its own search term.

"Lesbian" is the most viewed category in the United States, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. (It is also the most viewed category throughout the world, and it is even 151 percent more popular with women than with men.)

American women were more likely to view "ebony" videos by 102 percent and were 69 percent more into "interracial" categories than other parts of the world, as well as 54 percent more into "Latina."

"Ebony" was the preferred category searched by women in the south, while "threesome" videos were most watched by women in the West, Midwest and Northeast.

Pornhub then breaks it down further to highlight the top categories most viewed by women per state. Pennsylvania's favorite category was "bondage," while the most viewed in Delaware was "transgender."

The site then looked at the top relative searches made by women, and, apparently, Pennsylvania women like to keep it local. The state searches for "Philly" videos the most, at 309 percent more than the rest of the country. Delaware searches the most for "ebony lesbians," while New Jersey's top relative category and search was for "Indian" videos.

Internationally, the site breaks down the data by country and highlights the most viewed category by women in that country. Other categories included hentai, ebony, anal, Indian, Japanese, mature, and MILF.

You can read all the nitty gritty details in the Pornhub report here.

