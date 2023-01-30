Post Flight: Eagles cruise to the Super Bowl

Welcome to Post Flight, PhillyVoice's weekly Eagles reaction show that airs the morning after each Birds game. Hosted by Eytan Shander, Post Flight features a rotating cast of PhillyVoice writers, including Jimmy Kempski, as well as other guests from around the football world.



From in-depth analysis of the most recent game to looking ahead at what comes next, Post Flight has you covered no matter what type of fan you are. And we do it all in about 30 minutes.



Sit back, relax and enjoy this week's edition of Post Flight...

Conference Championship: Eagles 31, 49ers 7

"That didn't take long! The Philadelphia Eagles are heading back to the Super Bowl thanks to an emphatic victory over the visiting San Francisco 49ers. G Cobb joins us to recap a HUGE Eagles win! Jalen Hurts didn't throw much and still outperformed the injured Brock Purdy. The Eagles' run game punished the Niners defense almost as bad as the Eagles' defensive front handled the Niners offense. This was a blood bath and we got a front row seat." - Shander

