November 01, 2021

Post Flight: Even blind Eagles find a win once in a while

By PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni looks on during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions.

Welcome to Post Flight, PhillyVoice's weekly Eagles reaction show that airs the morning after each Birds game. Hosted by Eytan Shander, Post Flight features a rotating cast of PhillyVoice writers, including Jimmy Kempski, as well as other guests from around the football world.

From in-depth analysis of the most recent game to looking ahead at what comes next, Post Flight has you covered no matter what type of fan you are. And we do it all in about 30 minutes. 

Sit back, relax and enjoy this week's edition of Post Flight...  

Week 8 — Trending in the right direction?

Nobody had the Eagles winning this big! Everything worked. It was a perfect game from Philadelphia as they hammered the winless Lions into the ground. Nick Sirianni and Jonathan Gannon coached better than they have all season. Jalen Hurts wasn't asked to do too much, and even Fletcher Cox had a good game. Oh, and the Eagles RAN THE FOOTBALL too. Imagine that… 

Join Jimmy Kempski, Matt Mullin and Evan Macy as they tell Eytan Shander all the wonderful things that went right in Detroit. If you prefer to just listen, you can do so right here on Spotify. Be sure to like and subscribe.

