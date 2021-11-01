More Sports:

November 01, 2021

Eagles snap count analysis: Week 8 at Lions

By Jimmy Kempski
Kenny Gainwell was the Eagles' RB3 against the Lions behind Boston Scott and Jordan Howard.

In their Week 8 win over the Detroit Lions, the Philadelphia Eagles played 65 snaps on offense, and 62 on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, and some notes.

Quarterback

• 51 snaps: Jalen Hurts

• 14 snaps: Garner Minshew

Analysis: Hurts missed his first snaps of the season after the Eagles took a huge lead on the Lions. He only attempted 14 passes and he only threw for 103 yards. He picked up 71 yards on the ground.

In terms of "stock up, stock down" after each of Hurts' first eight games, I would score it like so:

  1. At Falcons: 📈
  2. 49ers: 📉
  3. At Cowboys 📉
  4. Chiefs 📈
  5. At Panthers
  6. Buccaneers 📉
  7. Raiders 📉
  8. Lions —

The Eagles got a blowout win, but I don't think this game improved Hurts' stock in terms of becoming the franchise quarterback in 2022 and beyond. We already know he can run, but ultimately, the Eagles are going to want a quarterback who wins through the air. If that sounds like a criticism of Hurts' game on Sunday, that's not the intent. The Eagles were dominating up front, so they hammered the run. This game isn't likely to hurt Hurts, but I don't think it'll help him much either. 

In case you missed our Gardner Minshew / Joe Flacco trackers, you can find them here.

Running back

• 29 snaps: Boston Scott

• 20 snaps: Jordan Howard

• 16 snaps: Kenny Gainwell

Analysis: If you picked up Kenny Gainwell in your fantasy football league after Miles Sanders went down with an injury, you were no doubt annoyed that Scott got the start, and Howard was essentially the No. 2. Both Scott and Howard ran like they had fresh legs, combining for 24 carries for 117 yards and 4 TDs.

Wide receiver

• 58 snaps: Quez Watkins

• 44 snaps: DeVonta Smith

• 32 snaps: Greg Ward

• 12 snaps: Jalen Reagor

• 4 snaps: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

Analysis: Reagor got carted off with a knee injury. We'll learn more on that as the week progresses. Nick Sirianni found a useful role for Reagor, giving him the ball on a few jet sweeps that were effective.

Tight end

• 44 snaps: Dallas Goedert

• 42 snaps: Jack Stoll

• 24 snaps: Richard Rodgers

Analysis: Goedert's 72 receiving yards accounted for 61 percent of the Eagles' passing offense on Sunday.

We are 12 days removed from when the Eagles' activated the 21-day practice window on Tyree Jackson's return from injured reserve. He'll likely get added back to the roster within the next 9 days.

Offensive line

• 65 snaps each: Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson

• 60 snaps: Nate Herbig

• 51 snaps each: Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce

• 14 snaps each: Andre Dillard and Brett Toth

• 5 snaps: Jack Driscoll

Analysis: Driscoll left the game early with a hand injury and did not return. He left several games early during the 2020 season, and went on IR with an MCL strain late in the season. He's had some bad injury luck early in his career. Herbig filled in at RG for him. 

Johnson and Kelce got to take the day off a little early, with Dillard and Toth closing out the blowout win.

Defensive line

• 34 snaps: Milton Williams

• 33 snaps: Derek Barnett

• 31 snaps: Javon Hargrave

• 30 snaps: Josh Sweat

• 27 snaps each: Fletcher Cox and Hassan Ridgeway

• 26 snaps: Ryan Kerrigan

• 22 snaps: Tarron Jackson

• 13 snaps: Marlon Tuipulotu

Analysis: Sweat had two sacks, while Barnett, Ridegway, Jackson, and Williams each had 1.

This game probably had significant meaning for Williams. If you'll recall, Tom Donohoe rejected a Howie Roseman fist bump after the Eagles drafted Williams instead of Alim McNeill, who was taken by the Lions.

Linebacker

• 41 snaps: T.J. Edwards

• 39 snaps: Davion Taylor

• 21 snaps: Alex Singleton

• 16 snaps each: Shaun Bradley and Genard Avery

• 2 snaps: Patrick Johnson

Analysis: He may not be blessed with great athleticism, but Edwards is pretty clearly the Eagles' best linebacker.

Eric Wilson was a healthy scratch for this game. His descent from LB1 to gameday inactive took just seven weeks.

Cornerback and safety

• 62 snaps: Marcus Epps

• 46 snaps each: Rodney McLoed, Steve Nelson, and Darius Slay

• 37 snaps: Avonte Maddox

• 19 snaps: Andre Chachere

• 16 snaps each: Tay Gowan, Josiah Scott, and K'Von Wallace

Analysis: Epps got the start over Wallace at safety, with Anthony Harris out. Wallace got some mop-up duty late.

The trio of Slay, Nelson, and Maddox has played well this season. Maddox and Slay combined for a defensive TD, when Maddox "Peanut punched" a ball out, and Slay scooped and scored.

Carson Wentz tracker

As you're aware, the Eagles traded Carson Wentz to the Colts for a second-round pick that can become a first-round pick if Wentz plays 75 percent of the Colts' offensive snaps, or he plays 70 percent of the Colts' snaps, plus the Colts make the playoffs. Be sure to check out our Carson Wentz snap tracker here.

