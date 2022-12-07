More Sports:

December 07, 2022

Post Flight: Eagles and Jalen Hurts crush Titans

The Eagles, behind NFC Offensive Player of the Week Jalen Hurts, destroyed the Titans.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Welcome to Post Flight.

Welcome to Post Flight, PhillyVoice's weekly Eagles reaction show that airs the morning after each Birds game. Hosted by Eytan Shander, Post Flight features a rotating cast of PhillyVoice writers, including Jimmy Kempski, as well as other guests from around the football world.

From in-depth analysis of the most recent game to looking ahead at what comes next, Post Flight has you covered no matter what type of fan you are. And we do it all in about 30 minutes. 

Sit back, relax and enjoy this week's edition of Post Flight...  

Week 13: Eagles 35, Titans 10

"Jalen Hurts did it again, but this time he did it with his arm. The dynamic NFL MVP continues to put defenders in a frenzy as the Philadelphia Eagles destroyed the visiting Titans. Big days for A.J. Brown and the other skilled players around Hurts, and the OL overcame a ton of penalties. Jimmy Kempski joins us to break this big win down and look ahead to the New York Giants!" - Shander


