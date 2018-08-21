Post Malone fans react on Twitter to harrowing New Jersey jet ordeal

Breakout auto-crooner Post Malone is safe on the ground after an London-bound jet that took off from New Jersey was forced to make an emergency landing on Tuesday afternoon.

The 23-year-old hip-hop star responded in characteristic form.





A day after winning "Song of the Year" for "Rockstar" at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, the tires on Malone's private jet burst shortly after takeoff from Teterboro Airport. The aircraft was left to circle around the Northeast for a few hours and burn off fuel before it could safely land at Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York.

During and after the ordeal, Post Malone's fans (and foes) weighed in on the situation on Twitter—some morbidly, to the disgust of his supporters.









































Fans in Philadelphia will have a chance to see Post Malone alive and well next month when he's in town to perform at the Made in America festival on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.