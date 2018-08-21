Post Malone fans react on Twitter to harrowing New Jersey jet ordeal

August 21, 2018
Breakout auto-crooner Post Malone is safe on the ground after an London-bound jet that took off from New Jersey was forced to make an emergency landing on Tuesday afternoon.
The 23-year-old hip-hop star responded in characteristic form.
i landed guys. thank you for your prayers. can't believe how many people wished death on me on this website. fuck you. but not today— Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) August 21, 2018
#BREAKING— Elcie (@ElcieClaire) August 21, 2018
Photo of #PostMalone and other passengers safe and on the ground. Photo from @Circa broadcast. pic.twitter.com/xVEhP6b08l
A day after winning "Song of the Year" for "Rockstar" at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, the tires on Malone's private jet burst shortly after takeoff from Teterboro Airport. The aircraft was left to circle around the Northeast for a few hours and burn off fuel before it could safely land at Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York.
During and after the ordeal, Post Malone's fans (and foes) weighed in on the situation on Twitter—some morbidly, to the disgust of his supporters.
Pre Malone Vs Post Malone pic.twitter.com/OMmaZHPzBc— bhad boys (@badmemes69) August 21, 2018
Post Malone To Toast Malone pic.twitter.com/Nc7rvpKvmd— andrew (@andrewcordova__) August 21, 2018
This Post Malone plane situation is rough. My gut feeling is that they'll be ok in the end, but I couldn't imagine having to circle for hours to burn fuel due to 2 burst tires, knowing you have to perform an emergency landing at the end of it. My mind would be racing #PostMalone— Chris Date (@ChrisDate10) August 21, 2018
If you wished death upon Post Malone, you’re disgusting. Just because you dont like him or his music, doesn’t mean you can wish him death. At the end of the day, he’s someones son, someones love, someones best friend, someones idol.— ✞ (@estherwuff) August 21, 2018
post malone plane live #postmalone pic.twitter.com/iNUDTtwHZp— Toon Heuvelmans (@theuvelmans) August 21, 2018
if Post Malone dies, I want to die. #PostMalone— milas, austin milas (@austinjmilas) August 21, 2018
Okay let's remember there are other people on that plane that deserves prayers as well it's not all about #PostMalone yall making it seem his life has more value than others smh...praying for everyone on that plane that it lands safely.— S. Easterling (@Jvillesfinest) August 21, 2018
Everyone: "I hope Post Malone will be ok"— Braden (SHEEP) (@FastoJetso) August 21, 2018
Posty probably on plane: pic.twitter.com/0nRewXXPvM
There were actually people hoping Post Malone would die today.... POSTY NEVER HURT NOBODY. HES A PRECIOUS ANGEL BOY. LEAVE HIM ALONE YOU DUMPSTER TROLLS.— Meghan McCarthy (@MeghanWMcCarthy) August 21, 2018
So sad to see all these people mocking Post Malone while his plane is attempting to burn fuel before making what could very easily be a crash landing... You don’t have to like someone to care that they’re human... #PostMalone #PrayingForSafety— Elizabeth Holland (@AuthorElizaB) August 21, 2018
The fact that people are making jokes about Post Malone's plane needing to make an emergency landing is yet more proof that we are breeding a generation of psychopaths. CHECK YOURSELVES. #PostMalone— Amelia (@Amelia_mcJ) August 21, 2018
i hope #PostMalone lives to make a tattoo of its flight path pic.twitter.com/d55XLTJaET— bruno oliveira (@bruno_oliveira) August 21, 2018
Leaked pic of Post Malone through it all @PostMalone pic.twitter.com/ENI73ZoFPj— Stunner Dyrion (@StunnerDyrion) August 21, 2018
To the pilot of Post Malone ,— RJ ☔️🎒 (@thenewsome) August 21, 2018
Me and the whole rest of the world just want to give a BIG ASS THANK YOU for getting our beer drinking , cigarette smoking & our musical genius rodeo cowboy back safely !!! You did a hell of a job, well done 👏🏼👏🏼
Post Malone pic.twitter.com/2lXDPXbZd7— ray sipe (@raysipe) August 21, 2018
If Post Malone dies in this plane crash he becomes a legend— 3hunnit (@ClevelandGod) August 21, 2018
If Post Malone doesnt die in this plane crash he becomes a living legend
I don't think any of us were ready for a post-Post Malone world.— Daniel Foster (@DanFosterType) August 21, 2018
Fans in Philadelphia will have a chance to see Post Malone alive and well next month when he's in town to perform at the Made in America festival on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.