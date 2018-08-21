Post Malone's plane makes emergency landing after errant New Jersey takeoff

Update 8/21/18, 3:55 p.m. ET: A plane carrying rapper Post Malone and 15 others has landed safely after its takeoff from a New Jersey airport blew out two of the plane’s tires, according to TMZ.

The private plane left from Teterboro Airport, an hour north of Trenton. Keep scrolling to watch CBS New York's live stream video from Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York, as the plane prepared to land.

TMZ reports that the pilot of the plane contacted air traffic control promptly after takeoff about the lost tires, and requested permission to circle above the airport.

Air traffic control reportedly directed the pilot to fly to Massachusetts to burn more fuel, in case the plane makes a crash landing.

You can see the plane’s trajectory

, a website that tracks the flight plans and paths of every plane in the country. Here’s a quick look at the looping the plane’s had to do since takeoff:

The plane, a Gulfstream IV, reportedly had 3,700 gallons of fuel onboard upon takeoff. That’s quite a bit of fuel to burn.

This is a developing story. We will update this article with more information when it becomes available.

