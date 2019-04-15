More Health:

April 15, 2019

Pre-cut melon in multi-state recall due to salmonella outbreak

Pre-cut watermelon, honeydew and cantaloupe may be contaminated, according to the CDC

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Recall
melon recall salmonella Tanalee Youngblood/Unsplash

Pre-cut watermelon, honeydew and cantaloupe have been recalled.

salmonella outbreak linked to contaminated pre-cut melon by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been voluntarily recalled by its distributor.

The recall by Caito Foods of Indianapolis involves melon products sold in 16 U.S. states, including Pennsylvania.

“Do not eat, serve, or sell recalled pre-cut melon and fruit medley products produced by Caito Foods, LLC and sold under several brands and labels,” the CDC warned in its announcement. 

The recalled melons were packaged in clear, plastic clamshell containers, according to the agency, and include pre-cut watermelon, honeydew and cantaloupe as well as fruit medleys containing those types of melons.

RELATED READ:  Fisher-Price recalls Rock 'n Play Sleeper after 32 reported deaths

As of Friday, April 12, 93 people had been infected with the Salmonella Carrau strain in nine states, resulting in 23 hospitalizations. The CDC adds the illnesses reportedly started between March 4 and 31 and have primarily surfaced in adults 50 years old and older. As of the latest update, no deaths have been reported.

In addition to Pennsylvania, the affected melon products were distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. View the full list of recalled products and where they were sold here

"Caito Foods has temporarily suspended producing and distributing these products as the company and FDA continue their investigations," the U.S. Food and Drug Associated noted in its own recall advisory

The CDC suggests that consumers who may have the affected products in their fridge — or are unsure of the source of their pre-cut melon — discard the fruit.

As a reminder, people who become infected with salmonella generally develop symptoms 12 to 72 hours after eating a contaminated product. Symptoms can include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Recall Pennsylvania Healthy Eating Fruit Salmonella

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers vs. Nets Game 2 preview: Don't expect big adjustments for Philly
030719-BrettBrown-USAToday

Weather

Tornado warning in Philly area gives Twitter an overnight scare
storm clouds philly

Alternative Medicine

Medical marijuana and CBD are taking off: can it help you?
Carroll - Medical marijuana and CBD products.

Eagles

Eagles 2019 NFL Draft preview: Offensive tackle
040919JawaanTaylor

Fires

Jersey Shore boardwalk landmark destroyed by five-alarm fire in Ocean Grove
Ocean Grove Fire

Eagles

Eagles' Jalen Mills reportedly cited for fighting NBA player in Washington D.C.
081418JalenMills

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved