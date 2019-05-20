President Trump makes first 2019 visit to Pennsylvania ahead of primary election

President Donald Trump is slated to appear near Williamsport, Pennsylvania on Monday to hold a rally just ahead of the state's primary election.

On the ballot of municipal and judicial races, there will be a special election in Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District to choose a new U.S. representative, filling the seat vacated by Republican Tom Marino who resigned from the House in January two weeks after being sworn in. Running for the open seat are Republican Fred Keller and Democrat Marc Friedeberg.

Trump's appearance in Montoursville is to support of Keller, despite the republican's already strong position in the mostly-red district.

The last time Trump was in Montoursville was in 2015, his campaign said. Voters there backed Trump in the 2016 presidential election against Hillary Clinton.

Officials are saying that states like Pennsylvania may have the power to swing the 2020 presidential election — and it's already showing.

Presidential candidate Joe Biden set up his campaign headquarters in Philadelphia and held a rally on Saturday. Sen. Bernie Sanders held a televised town hall in Lehigh Valley in April, and Sen Elizabeth Warren was here already this month to meet with the American Federation of Teachers.

During the 2016 election, Trump won Pennsylvania by less than 1%. The state hadn't swung red since voting for George H.W. Bush in 1988.

