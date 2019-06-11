'The Price is Right' is coming to Hershey for a live show

"The Price is Right", aka everyone's favorite show to watch when they call out sick, is coming to Hershey this fall.

Contestants will have chances to "come on down" to play all their favorite games at "The Price is Right Live," a live, non-televised, on-stage version of the show, taking place Sept. 26.

Those in the audience selected to be contestants will begin on Contestant's Row trying to earn spots on stage by guessing the the correct values of prizes. Winning bidders will go on to play games similar to the ones seen on the long-running CBS game show, like Cliff Hangers, Plinko, and Ten Chances. The on-stage version of "The Price is Right" will conclude just like the TV version with the Showcase Showdown, where two contestants compete head to head for collections of prizes..

Contestant must be 18 years or older to participate and registration for a chance to be on stage begins three hours prior to the start of the show and closes at showtime. The is no age requirement to attend the event as an audience member. Contestant's names will be selected in the 20 minutes after the posted showtime.

But don't get too excited Drew Carey fans, the current host of the TV version of the show is not scheduled to be in Hershey. However, "The Price is Right Live" has been hosted by a rotation of different celebrities including Marc Summers, Jerry Springer, and Joey Fatone.

"The Price is Right Live" takes place Thursday, Sept. 26, at 7:30 p.m. at the Hershey Theatre. Tickets go on sale June 14 and start at $41.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.