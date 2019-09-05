More News:

September 05, 2019

PSPCA rescues 55 dogs living in unsanitary conditions at Lancaster County property

Some animals suffered from untreated medical problems; charges are pending against the property owner following more investigation

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
0906_PSPCA Photo courtesy /PSPCA

55 dogs, including 29 puppies, were rescued from a Lancaster County property due to unsanitary conditions and untreated medical conditions.

The Pennsylvania SPCA rescued 55 dogs from a property in Lancaster County this week over concern for the animals' welfare.

PSPCA said its Humane Law Enforcement officers were expecting to find about 40 animals at the Narvon property, but instead found 55 dogs, including 29 puppies, in "filthy and unlivable conditions," PSPCA'S Humane Law Enforcement Director Nicole Wilson said in an official statement. 

When a search warrant was executed Wednesday, officers rescued 22 cane corsos, 16 French bulldogs, 13 border collies, three pomskis, and one doberman pinshcer, all of which had been living in unsanitary conditions and many of the animals' were suffering from untreated medical conditions. The property owner was allegedly marketing the animals for sale online, according to a release from PSPCA. 

Many of the dogs have upper respiratory infections and at least one puppy has pneumonia, PSPCA said on Thursday.

Only 26 of the animals have been surrendered to PSPCA at this time, pending the rest receiving court approval. Charges are pending upon the conclusion of a full investigation. 

“We hope that through this rescue we can give these puppies and dogs a second chance at the life they have always deserved,” said Julie Klim, CEO of PSPCA. “It is a sobering reminder to the public to do their homework before purchasing an animal. This proprietor marketed animals on a website that showed dogs living in beautiful environments that were not remotely reflective of the conditions we found when executing our warrant.”

