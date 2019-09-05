Fox launches new FOX Bet app in Pennsylvania, just in time to bet on NFL games

DraftKings failed to get its mobile betting apparatus off the ground in Pennsylvania before NFL games begin, but the Keystone State won't go without a new player in the mobile gambling landscape.

Fox announced Thursday the launch of its new FOX Bet app, a partnership with Mount Airy Casino providing a "real money wagering experience" in Pennsylvania. The app is available for download as of Thursday afternoon for Pennsylvania residents, just hours before the NFL regular season kicks off at 8:20 p.m. The app is also available to New Jersey residents.

The app gives Pennsylvania customers the ability to bet on sports from home, once your phone verifies your location. It also marks yet another entry into the area's soon-to-be-lucrative mobile gambling scene.

“Starting today, Pennsylvania has access to one of the world’s premier regulated sports wagering experiences,” Robin Chhabra, CEO of FOX Bet, said Thursday in a release.

Creating an account on FOX Bet takes roughly five minutes, and users get a $20 credit deposited into their account just for signing up. Whether the offer will last beyond early adopters is unclear.

Sports betting's sudden ubiquity seems to be the new reality for Pennsylvania and New Jersey sports fans.

The Garden State has seen unprecedented sports gambling growth since its was legalized last summer, and New Jersey is currently on pace to overtake Nevada as the country's sports betting hotbed.

Pennsylvania's sports world, meanwhile, is welcoming gambling into the fold in a number of ways. iHeartMedia and Fox Sports Radio are launching a new joint Philly-area gambling radio station called "The Gambler", and the Wells Fargo Center is adding two SugarHouse Casino sports book-style lounges to the arena this fall.

