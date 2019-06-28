More News:

June 28, 2019

New Jersey tops Nevada in monthly sports betting for first time ever

It took the Garden State less than a year to dethrone former undisputed champ Las Vegas

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Gambling Casinos
Sports betting window Suchat Pederson/The News Journal via USA TODAY

Sports book workers are pictured here in Delaware, the second state to legalize sports betting. New Jersey, the third, topped Nevada for the most sports bets placed in May, less than a year after making sports betting legal.

New Jersey narrowly topped Nevada in total money bet at sports books last month, roughly a year after the U.S. Supreme Court opened up state-sponsored sports betting outside of the Las Vegas stronghold.

New Jersey saw a whopping $318.9 million in sports bets in May, according to ESPN, a razor-thin $1.5 million more than Nevada's sports books. The Supreme Court's decision came down last May, and New Jersey became the third state in the country with legalized sports betting on June 11, 2018.

The news might surprise even those who were the most bullish on the Garden State's future as a sports betting destination. In April, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy predicted that his state could surpass Nevada as the top sports betting market in the U.S. by 2020.

"Nevada is clearly in our sights," Murphy said at the time.

In its first full year of operation, New Jersey's sports betting market has seen a total of $3 billion in bets placed at sports books. Last year, Nevada set a record by breaking $5 billion in bets in one year.

Online sports betting has been a boon for New Jersey, as it is in all states with legalized sports betting and online gaming: online sports bets alone generated $39 million for New Jersey's casinos in March.

Pennsylvania is slowly trying to push its way into the sports betting conversation, as one of eight states in the country with full-scale legalized sports betting. Last month, Fishtown's SugarHouse Casino became the first casino in the state to launch legalized online sports betting.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Gambling Casinos New Jersey Sports Betting Betting Atlantic City

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

10 reasons the Eagles will be a dumpster fire this season
062619CarsonWentz2

Summer

In support of the beach read: 6 best books for summer
0628_Beach read summer

Phillies

Phillies first half season awards: The most and least valuable player, biggest surprise and more
Phillies-mets-walkoff-jay-bruce_062719_USAT

Illness

Public pool-derived fecal parasite illnesses on the rise in U.S.
crypto public pool parasite

Opinion

Camden schools superintendent: Continuing the progress and looking toward the future
Katrina McCombs Camden Superintendent 04192019

Entertainment

Rob McElhenney and 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' cast are taking over Dunder Mifflin from 'The Office'
0628_Always Sunny at Dunder Mifflin

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved