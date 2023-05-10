PSPCA will waive adoption fees on all pets this Saturday

Adopting a pet is an experience that can change two lives — for the animal, and the person bringing it home.

It's also a decision that has taken on some urgency, as many animal shelters across the country are overcrowded, and the need to find homes has only been exacerbated by some shelters' inability to house more cats and dogs.

This Saturday, the Pennsylvania SPCA will make welcoming a furry friend into your family cheaper during the Empty the Shelters event. From 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., the animal shelter will waive all adoption fees at its Philadelphia, Danville, Lancaster and Main Line locations.