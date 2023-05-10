More Culture:

May 10, 2023

PSPCA will waive adoption fees on all pets this Saturday

ACCT Philly and Morris Animal Refuge are also offering discounts for Empty the Shelters, a nationwide event to help animals find forever homes

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Pets Adoptions
PSPCA adoption event @PSPCA/FACEBOOK

This Saturday, May 13, the Pennsylvania PSPCA is waiving fees for pet adoptions at all its locations as a part of the Empty the Shelters event to help homeless animals find families.

Adopting a pet is an experience that can change two lives — for the animal, and the person bringing it home. 

It's also a decision that has taken on some urgency, as many animal shelters across the country are overcrowded, and the need to find homes has only been exacerbated by some shelters' inability to house more cats and dogs.

This Saturday, the Pennsylvania SPCA will make welcoming a furry friend into your family cheaper during the Empty the Shelters event. From 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., the animal shelter will waive all adoption fees at its Philadelphia, Danville, Lancaster and Main Line locations. 

MORE: Help beautify Philly's green spaces during Love Your Park Week

A list of animals up for adoption is available on the PSPCA's website

Prospective adopters with an interest in a particular pet should reach out to the PSPCA via email at adoptions@pspca.org. All adoptions are same day, and people must come with photo identification and proof of address to take a pet home.

PSPCS Empty the Shelters@PSPCA/FACEBOOK

From noon until 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, all adoption fees will be waived during the Empty the Shelters event at Pennsylvania SPCA shelters.


Empty the Shelters is a national event held in partnership with the BISSELL Pet Foundation and sponsored by the dog daycare service DogtopiaSince 2016, the event has helped almost 140,000 pets find homes. BISSELL has partnered with shelters in 49 states and Canada to offer adoptions at reduced prices of $50 or lower.

Other Philadelphia animal shelters participating in Empty the Shelters include ACCT Philly and Morris Animal Refuge. 

From now until Saturday, May 13, ACCT Philly is charging only $25 for all adoptions. You can fill out an adoption application on their website or visit the shelter at 111 West Hunting Park Ave.

Morris Animal Refuge is also running a promotion through Monday, May 15. The shelter is currently offering a name-your-fee special on all adult cats and large dogs over 25 pounds. Check out the shelter's adoptable pets here, or visit its locations at 1242 Lombard St. or 2360 Oregon Ave. for more info.

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Pets Adoptions Philadelphia PSPCA Pennsylvania PSPCA Animals Pennsylvania

Videos

Featured

Limited - The Navy Yard Mirage Main Photo

New public art and free fitness programming at the Navy Yard
Limited - Italian Market Festival Greased Pole

Celebrate the nation's oldest outdoor market at the South 9th Street Italian Market Festival

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Prisoners' escape from Philly jail was not caused by staffing shortage, city says
Philly Prison Escape

Sponsored

Economic factors that can positively impact your home search this spring
Purchased - A maintained home in spring

Prevention

Breast cancer screenings should begin at age 40, U.S. task force says
Breast Cancer Screenings

Eagles

Eagles to host Giants on Christmas
Jalen-Hurts-Run-Eagles-Giants-NFL-Playoffs-2022-2023.jpg

Celebrities

Taylor Swift's 'Ronan' was inspired by a boy who died of cancer; his mom will be at her Philly concert on May 12
taylor swift philly ronan

Family-Friendly

Help beautify Philly's green spaces during Love Your Park Week
Love Your Park Week

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved