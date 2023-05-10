PSPCA will waive adoption fees on all pets this Saturday

May 10, 2023
Adopting a pet is an experience that can change two lives — for the animal, and the person bringing it home.
It's also a decision that has taken on some urgency, as many animal shelters across the country are overcrowded, and the need to find homes has only been exacerbated by some shelters' inability to house more cats and dogs.
This Saturday, the Pennsylvania SPCA will make welcoming a furry friend into your family cheaper during the Empty the Shelters event. From 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., the animal shelter will waive all adoption fees at its Philadelphia, Danville, Lancaster and Main Line locations.
A list of animals up for adoption is available on the PSPCA's website.
Prospective adopters with an interest in a particular pet should reach out to the PSPCA via email at adoptions@pspca.org. All adoptions are same day, and people must come with photo identification and proof of address to take a pet home.
Empty the Shelters is a national event held in partnership with the BISSELL Pet Foundation and sponsored by the dog daycare service Dogtopia. Since 2016, the event has helped almost 140,000 pets find homes. BISSELL has partnered with shelters in 49 states and Canada to offer adoptions at reduced prices of $50 or lower.
Other Philadelphia animal shelters participating in Empty the Shelters include ACCT Philly and Morris Animal Refuge.
From now until Saturday, May 13, ACCT Philly is charging only $25 for all adoptions. You can fill out an adoption application on their website or visit the shelter at 111 West Hunting Park Ave.
Morris Animal Refuge is also running a promotion through Monday, May 15. The shelter is currently offering a name-your-fee special on all adult cats and large dogs over 25 pounds. Check out the shelter's adoptable pets here, or visit its locations at 1242 Lombard St. or 2360 Oregon Ave. for more info.