Enjoy pumpkin beers, cocktails and foods at party outside Urban Farmer

Urban Farmer is throwing a mini-festival on Thursday, Oct. 17, dedicated to pumpkin beers, pumpkin cocktails and pumpkin foods on its patio facing the Swann Memorial Foundation in Logan Circle.

The restaurant's outdoor space will be decorated with hay bales, corn stalks and pumpkins for the evening event.

At Urban Farmer's outdoor bar, there will be tons of pumpkin brews, including the seasonal favorites Southern Tier Pumking and Dogfish Head Punk'n. The full list is below:

• Southern Tier Pumking

• Southern Tier Rum Barrel Aged Pumpking

• Dogfish Head Punk’n

• Evil Genius Trick or Treat

• Tröegs Master of Pumpkins

• Wyerbacher Imperial Pumpkin Ale

• Brew Works Devious Imperial Pumpkin

Guests can also order pumpkin cocktails from bar manager Tim Johnson. Try the Pumpkin, Spice and Everything Nice cocktail ($12) with Southern Tier Pumking reduction, allspice dram, Four Roses bourbon, orange bitters and a charred orange wheel, or the Calabaza Connection cocktail ($12) with Reposado tequila, Ramazzotti amaro, fresh lemon juice, maple pumpkin butter and Peychaud's Bitters.

To eat, there will be sugar pumpkin gnocchi ($12) with Tuscan kale, pepitas and parmesan apple butter, as well as house-made doughnuts ($12) with pumpkin spice sugar and a milk chocolate pumpkin ganache. The full dinner menu will also be available.

The mini-festival will take place 5 to 8 p.m. and families with children are welcome. There will be live music, Play-Doh for kids and a station for attendees to write Halloween cards to children at CHOP.

Pumpkin Fest

Thursday, Oct. 17

5-8 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Urban Farmer

1850 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19103



