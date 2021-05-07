The Logan Hotel to host puppy yoga benefiting Morris Animal Refuge

Looking for some motivation to get back to group workouts?

It's hard to resist getting to hang out with puppies, and these three upcoming fitness classes combine downward dog with adoptable dogs.

The Logan Hotel in Philadelphia is hosting outdoor yoga with pups from Morris Animal Refuge this May. Each class is $25 and the money goes directly to helping animals at the shelter.

Below is the schedule.

• Saturday, May 15 – 9 to 10 a.m. with Jessica Burgdorf

• Saturday, May 15 – 11 a.m. to noon with Nadia Mansoor

• Thursday, May 20 – 5 to 6 p.m. with Heather Rice

Each class will be capped at 25 people, so if you're interested in participating, don't wait to reserve your spot.

Saturday, May 15 and Thursday, May 20

$25 per class

The Logan Hotel

1 Logan Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103

