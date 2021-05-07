More Events:

May 07, 2021

The Logan Hotel to host puppy yoga benefiting Morris Animal Refuge

Tickets are $25 and space is limited

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Yoga
Puppy Yoga at Logan Hotel Photo by Austin Kirk/on Unsplash

Meet lots of adorable puppies from Morris Animal Refuge during a yoga class at The Logan Hotel benefiting the Philly-based shelter.

Looking for some motivation to get back to group workouts?

It's hard to resist getting to hang out with puppies, and these three upcoming fitness classes combine downward dog with adoptable dogs.

RELATED: Marketplace, live performances to pop up at Dilworth Park

The Logan Hotel in Philadelphia is hosting outdoor yoga with pups from Morris Animal Refuge this May. Each class is $25 and the money goes directly to helping animals at the shelter.

Below is the schedule.

• Saturday, May 15  – 9 to 10 a.m. with Jessica Burgdorf
• Saturday, May 15 – 11 a.m. to noon with Nadia Mansoor
• Thursday, May 20 – 5 to 6 p.m. with Heather Rice

Each class will be capped at 25 people, so if you're interested in participating, don't wait to reserve your spot.

Puppy Yoga

Saturday, May 15 and Thursday, May 20
$25 per class
The Logan Hotel
1 Logan Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Yoga Philadelphia Workouts Animals Fundraising

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles Day 2 draft grades: Landon Dickerson and Milton Williams
050121LandonDickerson

Men's Health

Laughter: A healthy behavior that's actually fun
Laughter Health Benefits

TV

'Mare of Easttown' star Kate Winslet talks about Wawa and the Gobbler in new podcast
Winslet Podcast Mare

Eagles

Watch: Howie Roseman and Eagles senior advisor appear to disagree over third-round pick
123020HowieRoseman

Odd News

Chinese rocket debris now expected to crash to Earth this weekend, officials say
China Rocket Two

Food & Drink

Find Philly's Parks on Tap at two locations through the summer
Parks on Tap

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 237 S 18TH STREET #16BC

FOR SALE! Located directly on Rittenhouse Square in The Barclay Condominium, this stunning residence blends modern updates with restored original details. Two units that can be used separately or combined. 5,400 sqft | $4,075,000
Allan Domb - 224-30 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE #602

FOR RENT! Spacious studio at The Dorchester on Rittenhouse Square! Enter into a foyer that leads to the generously-sized living and dining area that is filled with natural light thanks to an entire wall of oversized windows. 573 sqft | $1,450/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved