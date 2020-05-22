More Events:

May 22, 2020

The new bread to bake in quarantine is challah

Prescription Chicken is selling a DIY kit with portion of proceeds helping feed frontline workers

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Baking
Challah bread DIY kit Courtesy of/Prescription Chicken

Prescription Chicken at The Bourse in Old City is selling a DIY challah kit. Five dollars from every kit will go to a fund helping feed frontline workers.

Quarantine cooking is on the rise as amateur bakers try to stay busy at home. One of the most popular items to bake is bread. Across social media, people are posting pictures of their homemade banana bread and sourdough.

But as those quarantine stars start to get overplayed, it's time to move on to another recipe.

RELATED: Fountain Farmers Market opens in East Passyunk | Philly's Two Robbers jumps on hard seltzer slushie trend, offering recipes to make at home

The Bourse's Prescription Chicken is offering a DIY challah kit that includes everything at-home bakers need to make a loaf of the braided bread.

Included in the $12 kit is flour, eggs, yeast, oil, sugar and sprinkles (if you want to get fancy). Plus, the cost includes a $5 donation to Prescription Chicken's #SoupSupport fund, which helps bring soup to frontline workers. 

The fund has already raised enough for more than 1,000 meals.

Those interested in making challah can purchase the kit online and choose pickup at The Bourse in Old City or delivery.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Baking Philadelphia Restaurants COVID-19 Coronavirus

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Which teams do Philly sports fans hate the most? A top 10 list
Cowboys-Fan_052120_usat

Protests

Camden County gym ordered to close by New Jersey health officials
Atilis Gym Bellmawr

Prevention

Face masks will be crucial when Philly begins reopening, health commish says
Face Masks Philly

Eagles

Eagles new player (or current player with new role) series: Marquise Goodwin edition
052020MarquiseGoodwin

Photography

Drexel student's photograph makes cover of TIME's 'Generation Pandemic' issue
TIME cover by Drexel grad

Food & Drink

Memorial Day 2020: Philly restaurants offering cookout favorites
Memorial Day food & drink

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved