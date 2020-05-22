The new bread to bake in quarantine is challah

Quarantine cooking is on the rise as amateur bakers try to stay busy at home. One of the most popular items to bake is bread. Across social media, people are posting pictures of their homemade banana bread and sourdough.

But as those quarantine stars start to get overplayed, it's time to move on to another recipe.

The Bourse's Prescription Chicken is offering a DIY challah kit that includes everything at-home bakers need to make a loaf of the braided bread.

Included in the $12 kit is flour, eggs, yeast, oil, sugar and sprinkles (if you want to get fancy). Plus, the cost includes a $5 donation to Prescription Chicken's #SoupSupport fund, which helps bring soup to frontline workers.

The fund has already raised enough for more than 1,000 meals.

Those interested in making challah can purchase the kit online and choose pickup at The Bourse in Old City or delivery.