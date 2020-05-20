Fountain Farmers Market opens in East Passyunk

The Fountain Farmers Market will be open on Wednesdays through the fall at a new location.

It will run every week from 3:30 to 7 p.m. at the outdoor area directly in front of South Philadelphia Older Adult Center at 1430 E. Passyunk Ave.



The new location has more space and a different layout to ensure social distancing. There's a designated entrance and exit, and one direction for foot traffic. Shoppers are required to wear masks and stay 6 feet from others.

Organized by Farm to City, the pop-up market features locally grown fruit and vegetables from Fruitwood Farm and Berry Patch Produce. The rotating seasonal inventory also includes honey, fresh-cut flowers and baked goods.



"The opening of the Fountain Farmers Market is a local tradition the entire neighborhood looks forward to every year," said Adam Leiter, executive director of the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District. "While the circumstances and operations this year are very different, we want to give our East Passyunk and South Philly neighbors something exciting to look forward to every week."