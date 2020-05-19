More Events:

May 19, 2020

Find unique virtual experiences with Atlas Obscura's Wonder From Home

The travel website offers tons of interesting events you can check out while at home

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Travel
Wonder From Home virtual experiences Lisa Fotios/Pexels

Wonder From Home, created by travel website Atlas Obscura, offers a ton of virtual experiences. Some are reoccurring, while others are one-off events.

Wonder From Home, created by travel website Atlas Obscura, offers a ton of online experiences that can help combat boredom while stuck at home and temporarily take your mind off all the uncertainties related to COVID-19.

The project lets people explore the wonders of the world from the comfort of your couch. Some experiences are reoccurring, while others are one-off events.

RELATED: Enjoy dinner and a magic show without leaving home | Mütter Museum launches virtual tour highlighting collection of medical oddities | Airbnb launches virtual travel experiences with hosts around the world

All of the different virtual happenings are organized in calendar form on the Wonder From Home page with date, time and price. Most upcoming events are between $6 and $25 to join, but some are free.

There's a weekly trivia night, a musical performance accompanied by a discussion from an astronomer, an interactive trip through national parks, lessons on accidental science discoveries through history, a chance to see the world's largest pizza box collection, magic shows, a conversation with "The Guru of Steampunk" and so much more coming up within the next two months.

If you find yourself craving something new to do in quarantine, you may want to browse the site.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Travel Philadelphia COVID-19 Science National Parks Coronavirus

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles still talking to Jason Peters; also have 'a ton of confidence' in Andre Dillard
022920JasonPeters

Government

Key to COVID-19 crisis: 'Don't be a jerk,' Philly managing director says
Philly Beach COVID-19

Children's Health

Autism risk increases when an aunt or uncle has the disorder, study finds
Autism family connection

Eagles

What they're saying: Three free agents who make sense for Eagles — and one who no longer does
Jadeveon-clowney_051820_usat

TV

John Oliver calls Philly sports fans a 'horde of inhuman monsters'
John Oliver Philly

Food & Drink

Girls Nite In Online celebrates female chefs with virtual 'Restaurant Week'
Girls Nite In Online

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved