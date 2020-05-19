Find unique virtual experiences with Atlas Obscura's Wonder From Home

Wonder From Home, created by travel website Atlas Obscura, offers a ton of online experiences that can help combat boredom while stuck at home and temporarily take your mind off all the uncertainties related to COVID-19.



The project lets people explore the wonders of the world from the comfort of your couch. Some experiences are reoccurring, while others are one-off events.

All of the different virtual happenings are organized in calendar form on the Wonder From Home page with date, time and price. Most upcoming events are between $6 and $25 to join, but some are free.

There's a weekly trivia night, a musical performance accompanied by a discussion from an astronomer, an interactive trip through national parks, lessons on accidental science discoveries through history, a chance to see the world's largest pizza box collection, magic shows, a conversation with "The Guru of Steampunk" and so much more coming up within the next two months.

If you find yourself craving something new to do in quarantine, you may want to browse the site.