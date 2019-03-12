Quarters – co-living space that includes furniture, Wi-Fi, and catered meals – headed for NoLibs

Co-working spaces, such as WeWork and 1776, have become a staple of Philadelphia professional life, but what about co-living spaces? The concept, spearheaded by buildings in New York and other major cities over the last several years, is headed to Northern Liberties with the first Philadelphia location of Quarters.

Quarters, a subsidiary of Germany-based Medici Living Group, announced Monday it will open its third U.S. location in Philadelphia. Other U.S. Quarters locations include New York and Chicago, though the company plans to announce more locations regularly during the next few months.