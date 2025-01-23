More Health:

January 23, 2025

Winter is the best time to test homes for radon, a natural gas that causes lung cancer

Radon levels tend to be highest during the colder months, when doors and windows stay closed. People in most Pennsylvania counties, including the Philly suburbs, are particularly at risk.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Cancer
Radon Testing Gere Goble/Telegraph-Forum; USA TODAY NETWORK

Approximately 40% of homes in Pennsylvania have dangerous levels of radon, an odorless, colorless gas that causes lung cancer. The test kit above shows how radon levels fluctuated during a testing period.

One of the leading causes of lung cancer is exposure to a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas that is especially prevalent in Pennsylvania.

Radon accounts for more than half of all human radiation exposure. For people who don't smoke, radon is the top cause of lung cancer, and for people who smoke, radon is the second-leading cause, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

MORE: Children whose parents divorce are more likely to have strokes as adults

Radium, uranium and other chemical elements — often present in soil and water —decay into radon, and the gas seeps from the bedrock underneath structures into enclosed homes and buildings through cracks and other openings. Outside, radon dilutes into the air, but inside it collects, emitting radioactive particles that people breathe in, causing lung damage, according to the International Atomic Energy AgencyRadon levels in homes tend to be highest during cold months, when doors and windows stay closed.

Due to Pennsylvania's unique geology and high levels of uranium in the soil, 40% of homes in the state have radon levels higher than the EPA recommends. In New Jersey, radon is present at dangerous levels in about 10% of homes. Nationwide, about 1 in 5 homes have dangerous radon levels, the EPA says.

The EPA considers most Pennsylvania counties – including Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery – to be among those with the highest potential for dangerous radon levels. The threat in Philadelphia is low, but the EPA urges all homes to be tested. In South Jersey, Camden, Burlington and Gloucester counties are considered medium risk. 

More than 40 years of research has established the link between radon and lung cancer – an elevated risk first observed in people who worked in uranium mines, which spurred scientists to start testing radon levels inside houses and buildings.

"Some homes had radon levels close to some of the lower levels in the mines," Michael Bellamy, a medical physicist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York said last year in a story published by the health system.

Kevin Stewart, director of environmental health at the American Lung Association, described radon as being "very insidious" because people breathing it in do not exhibit immediate symptoms.

The only way to know if radon is present is to have a home's air quality tested – something the U.S. Surgeon General started urging Americans to do in a 2005 national health advisory. New houses can be just as vulnerable as older homes to radon, since the gas filters out of the ground.

People can test for radon in homes with kits sold at hardware stores or by hiring a certified testing company. If radon levels are above EPA standards, homeowners are advised to hire a certified mitigator to install a system that pulls the radon from beneath the house and vents it outside through a pipe.

Installing a radon mitigation system costs $800 to $1,200, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. Installation usually takes less than a day and does not require major home renovations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

The EPA offers a consumer's guide to radon reduction.

Pennsylvania residents can call the DEP's Radon Division at (717) 783-3594, or the Radon Hotline at (800) 237-2366, for help interpreting radon test results and deciding next steps. A list of contractors for radon testing and mitigation also is available by calling (800) 237-2366.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Cancer Philadelphia New Jersey Lung Cancer Pennsylavnia Radon

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Delgado Family

The one thing that made pursuing my dream career possible
Limited - Pancreatic Cancer Awareness

Pancreatic cancer is difficult to spot and treat — but there is hope on the horizon

Just In

Must Read

Government

At Philly's 'Trump preparedness' hearing, immigration advocates push for greater protections

Trump sanctuary cities

Technology

Why digital asset management matters more than ever

Purchased - Digital Asset Management

Movies

Colman Domingo, film 'Brutalist' get Oscar nods

Colman Domingo Oscars

Illness

Philly's first bird flu case is a sick goose, but threat to humans is low, officials say

Bird Flu Philly

Weekend

Lunar New Year, 'DWTS' Live and a tattoo festival: Your weekend guide to things to do

Weekend guide

Eagles

The best photos from the Eagles' Snow Bowl II playoff win

11925_EaglesRams_snow-game-1150.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved