More Health:

January 23, 2025

Children whose parents divorce are more likely to have strokes as adults

The breakups may serve as catalysts for chronic stress, potentially elevating stroke risk, researchers say.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Stroke
Divorce stroke risk cottonbro studio/Pexels

Americans 65 and older are 61% more likely to have a stroke if their parents divorced when they were children, new research finds.

Children whose parents divorce face a variety of challenges. Among them: a higher risk for stroke as adults, according to a new study.

Prior research has shown links between adverse child experiences, which include parental separation, with a variety of chronic health problems, including diabetes, cancer, depression and even stroke. Adverse child experiences, known as ACEs, also include physical, sexual and psychological abuse, having family members with mental illness or who use drugs, and neglect. A 2020 study found that adults with four or more ACEs are twice as likely to develop cardiovascular disease and have a higher likelihood of dying early than adults without any. 

MORE: Philly's first bird flu case is a sick goose, but threat to humans is low, officials say

study published Wednesday got even more granular, showing that Americans 65 and older, who had never experienced childhood physical or sexual abuse, had a 61% higher risk of stroke if their parents divorced before they hit adulthood. The association between divorce and stroke risk remained even when researchers controlled for other known stroke risk factors, such as diabetes and depression. The study also showed that parental divorce in childhood was on par with depression and diabetes as a risk factor for stroke.

The researchers used data from the 2022 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance Survey, examining responses from more than 13,000 older Americans. Nearly 14% of respondents had experienced parental divorce during their childhoods.

Parental divorce "may act as a catalyst for chronic stress" which can lead to a heightened stroke risk in adulthood, the researchers wrote.

"From a biological embedding perspective, having your parents split up during childhood could lead to sustained high levels of stress hormones," said the study's lead author, Esme Fuller-Thomson, of the University of Toronto. "Experiencing this as a child could have lasting influences on the developing brain and a child's ability to respond to stress."

People with sleep disorders are at higher stroke risk, and prior research has found that having parents who divorce is linked to sleep disruption that can last into adulthood. The new study was not able to control for sleep disorders. More research is needed into how sleep disruption may "play a role in mediating the association between parental divorce and stroke," the researchers wrote.

Additionally, the researchers had information about the participants' current income levels, but not their childhood household incomes. Research has shown that childhood poverty is a significant risk factor for stroke in adulthood. "Future studies should take into account measures of childhood poverty to uncover the role it may play in the association between parental divorce and stroke," the researchers wrote.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Stroke Philadelphia Children's Health Divorce Studies Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Delgado Family

The one thing that made pursuing my dream career possible
Limited - Pancreatic Cancer Awareness

Pancreatic cancer is difficult to spot and treat — but there is hope on the horizon

Just In

Must Read

Government

At Philly's 'Trump preparedness' hearing, immigration advocates push for greater protections

Trump sanctuary cities

Technology

Why digital asset management matters more than ever

Purchased - Digital Asset Management

Movies

Colman Domingo, film 'Brutalist' get Oscar nods

Colman Domingo Oscars

Illness

Philly's first bird flu case is a sick goose, but threat to humans is low, officials say

Bird Flu Philly

Weekend

Lunar New Year, 'DWTS' Live and a tattoo festival: Your weekend guide to things to do

Weekend guide

Eagles

The best photos from the Eagles' Snow Bowl II playoff win

11925_EaglesRams_snow-game-1150.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved