January 22, 2025

Philly's first bird flu case is a sick goose, but threat to humans is low, officials say

Exposure to ill or dead animals is the primary way the virus spreads to people, the CDC says.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
A snow goose found dead near Carroll Park in West Philadelphia on Jan. 11 has tested positive for avian influenza, but the threat to humans remains low, Philly health officials say. The image above is a stock photo of snow geese.

A snow goose found sick in West Philadelphia has tested positive for bird flu – Philly's first case, city health officials said Wednesday.

The goose was found on the 1200 block of N. 59th Street near Carroll Park on Jan. 11. Diagnostic tests confirmed it has avian influenza, which has been spreading among wild birds, poultry and dairy cattle in the United States for months. 

Though the H5N1 virus that causes avian influenza is highly contagious among birds, it rarely has spread to humans. As of Wednesday, the U.S. has recorded 67 bird flu cases in people and one death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

"The threat to Philadelphians from H5N1 remains low, but we are issuing this alert out of an abundance of caution," city Health Commissioner Dr. Palak Raval-Nelson said in a statement. "We continue to monitor the situation both here in Philadelphia and across the country."

The Pennsylvania Department of Health informed the city that the bird had tested positive on Saturday, city health officials said.

Earlier this month, 200 snow geese were found dead in Allentown, presumably from bird flu, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Avian flu is a common illness among birds, but it can spread to humans and other mammals. The virus is shed through excretions, such as saliva and feces. Exposure to sick or dead animals is the primary way humans contract bird flu, according to the CDC.

The first human death from the avian flu's current outbreak in the U.S. was reported Jan. 6 in Louisiana. The person contracted bird flu after a combination of contact with backyard poultry and wild birds, according to the state's health department. Worldwide, there were 261 bird flu cases in people, including 142 deaths, between January 2003 and December 2024, the World Health Organization said. 

Philadelphia officials advised anyone who may have had direct contact with the sick snow goose to call the city health department at (215) 685-6741. 

People are advised to stay away from sick, wild birds and contact the Pennsylvania Game Commission at (833) 722-4868 or by email. The city health department has the latest information about bird flu in Philadelphia on its website

People who have backyard flocks of chicken or other poultry should take the following steps if they fear their birds may be sick, according to the CDC:

• Don't touch sick or dead birds, their feces or litter, or any surface or water source that might be contaminated with their saliva, feces or other bodily fluids unless you are wearing personal protective equipment.

• Use personal protective equipment when around sick or dead birds.

• Avoid stirring up dust, bird waste and feathers during depopulation or when cleaning and disinfecting contaminated premises. That will help prevent the virus from dispersing into the air.

Illness Bird Flu Philadelphia Infectious Disease Birds Prevention Poultry

