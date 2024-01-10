Heavy rains leave Philly region with power outages, floods and SEPTA disruptions

The major rainstorm that swept through the Philadelphia region, bringing heavy rain and high winds, has caused power outages, floods, school delays and travel issues.

A flood warning remains in effect until 4 p.m. in Philadelphia, Delaware and lower Bucks counties, and throughout much of South Jersey. A flood warning for the Schuylkill River is in place until 8:30 p.m. The river is expected to to crest at 12.8 feet on Wednesday morning and fall back below its flood stage – 11 feet – Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

As of Wednesday morning, Kelly Drive was closed from Calumet Street to Hunting Park Avenue and from Fountain Green Drive to Reservoir Drive, according to the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management. According to 6ABC, dump trucks were blocking the entrances to the roadway in the East Falls area.

River Road in Roxborough and Main Street in Manayunk also were being monitored as water began to collect on the roadways. So were portions of Columbus Boulevard in South Philly, which borders the Delaware River, and Cobbs Creek Parkway in West Philly.

A water gauge for the Delaware River at Columbus Boulevard and Washington Avenue in South Philly hit a record high Tuesday night – slightly above the figure reported during Hurricane Sandy, 6ABC reported. According to the NWS, the river – which is tidal – is expected to be at a moderate flood impact in Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon. By early Thursday morning, the tide level will no longer exceed the level for a flood impact.

In Delaware County, flooding of the Darby Creek forced some Darby residents from their homes, CBS Philadelphia reported. The Red Cross had set up a shelter and was assisting 10 people impacted by the flooding, as of Wednesday morning.

The rainstorm dumped 2-4 inches of rain on the Philadelphia region, beginning Tuesday morning and continuing into early Wednesday morning. The Philadelphia International Airport recorded more than 2 inches of rain, but rainfall reports were higher west of the city. Wind gusts hit 45 mph at the airport near 8 p.m. Tuesday.

PECO reported 1,424 active outages Wednesday morning, impacting 58,237 customers across the Philadelphia region. That was down from the 150,000 customers affected by outages on Tuesday night.

SEPTA suspended service of the Paoli/Thorndale Regional Rail line until 1 p.m. Wednesday. Amtrak cancelled several Acela, Northeast Regional and Keystone trains and partially cancelled service for others going to and from Harrisburg, New York City and Washington.

Several schools in the region had late openings Wednesday, but the Philadelphia School District continued on a normal schedule.

In the Philly suburbs, a portion of a former hardware store in Marcus Hook collapsed due to the storm, 6ABC reported. In South Jersey, a roof partially collapsed at the Royal Inn motel in Bellmawr, Camden County. And in New Castle, Delaware, two people reportedly were trapped in a truck after power lines came down.

Another rainstorm is in the forecast to hit the Philadelphia region on Friday and continue into Saturday. It is expected to bring up to an inch of rain and 40-50 mph winds, according to the National Weather Service.