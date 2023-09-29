Random Eagles notes: Commanders defensive coordinator JaQ Del Rio wants the 'tush push' eliminated

September 29, 2023
Washington Commanders defensive coordinator JaQ Del Rio went on record on Thursday saying that he wants to see the "tush push" or the "brotherly shove" or whatever you prefer outlawed from the game. His words:
#Commanders DC Jack Del Rio on the #Eagles QB Sneak: "I'd like to see it eliminated. Not just because they run it better than anybody, which they do, I don't think it's a football play. It’s a nice rugby play. It’s not what we’re looking for in football. But until it’s outlawed,… pic.twitter.com/RDXafysD7s— Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) September 29, 2023
Of course, Del Rio once referred to Donald Trump's attempted coup to overthrow the United States government on January 6, 2021 as a "dust up" that was unworthy of serious scrutiny. Simultaneously, he offered a "whatabout" pointed at Black Lives Matters protesters who had seen enough of racial inequality and police brutality in America after George Floyd's murder in 2020.
"I see the images on the TV, people's livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down... no problem," Del Rio said about BLM protests during the summer of 2020. "We have a dust up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we're gonna make that a major deal."
So, you know, he's a pea-brained troglodyte.
There are only three undefeated teams in the NFL after Week 3. They are the Eagles, 49ers, and Dolphins. In 2022, the Eagles were the last undefeated team in the NFL, when they started 8-0. That got me wondering how often teams repeat as the last remaining unbeaten team. We omitted teams that had a tie as part of their streak.
• 2005 and 2006 Colts: The 2005 Colts started 13-0. The 2006 Colts started 9-0 and won the Super Bowl.
• 1997 and 1998 Broncos: The 1997 Broncos started 6-0 and won the Super Bowl. The 1998 Broncos started 13-0 and also won the Super Bowl.
• 1985, 1986, and 1987 Bears: The 1985 Bears started 12-0 and won the Super Bowl. The 1986 Bears started 6-0 (so did the Broncos). The 1987 Bears started 4-0.
It doesn't happen very often. The three times that teams have had a two-season streak (or longer) they won the Super Bowl at least once during the streak.
What's a "Separation Sunday™️?" It's when one team wins, and all three of the other teams in their division lose. The Eagles had a "Separation Sunday™️" Week 3, and I was curious how many they've had in recent years, so I looked. I only went back as far as the 2017 Super Bowl year.
• 2023: Week 3
• 2021: Week 1
• 2021: Week 17
• 2020: Week 4
• 2019: Week 5
• 2019: Week 14
• 2017: Week 4
