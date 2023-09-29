Washington Commanders defensive coordinator JaQ Del Rio went on record on Thursday saying that he wants to see the "tush push" or the "brotherly shove" or whatever you prefer outlawed from the game. His words:

It's not often you see coaches openly lobby in-season for rules of the game to be changed, because, well, it's pathetic loser shit. Del Rio was clear to note that he wants the play eliminated from the game not because the Eagles are good it, but because "it's a rugby play." Which... I mean, lol. He was unclear who exactly he meant when he said (emphasis mine), "It’s not whatlooking for in football," but to date he is the first NFL coach to have spoken out against the tush push, to my knowledge.

Of course, Del Rio once referred to Donald Trump's attempted coup to overthrow the United States government on January 6, 2021 as a "dust up" that was unworthy of serious scrutiny. Simultaneously, he offered a "whatabout" pointed at Black Lives Matters protesters who had seen enough of racial inequality and police brutality in America after George Floyd's murder in 2020.

"I see the images on the TV, people's livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down... no problem," Del Rio said about BLM protests during the summer of 2020. "We have a dust up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we're gonna make that a major deal."

So, you know, he's a pea-brained troglodyte.

Other stuff...

A history of the teams who repeated as the last undefeated team in the NFL

There are only three undefeated teams in the NFL after Week 3. They are the Eagles, 49ers, and Dolphins. In 2022, the Eagles were the last undefeated team in the NFL, when they started 8-0. That got me wondering how often teams repeat as the last remaining unbeaten team. We omitted teams that had a tie as part of their streak.

• 2005 and 2006 Colts: The 2005 Colts started 13-0. The 2006 Colts started 9-0 and won the Super Bowl.

• 1997 and 1998 Broncos: The 1997 Broncos started 6-0 and won the Super Bowl. The 1998 Broncos started 13-0 and also won the Super Bowl.

• 1985, 1986, and 1987 Bears: The 1985 Bears started 12-0 and won the Super Bowl. The 1986 Bears started 6-0 (so did the Broncos). The 1987 Bears started 4-0.

It doesn't happen very often. The three times that teams have had a two-season streak (or longer) they won the Super Bowl at least once during the streak.

How many Separation Sundays™️ have the Eagles had in recent years?

What's a "Separation Sunday™️?" It's when one team wins, and all three of the other teams in their division lose. The Eagles had a "Separation Sunday™️" Week 3, and I was curious how many they've had in recent years, so I looked. I only went back as far as the 2017 Super Bowl year.

• 2023: Week 3



Eagles beat the Buccaneers Cowboys lost to the Cardinals Commanders lost to the Bills Giants lost to the 49ers

• 2021: Week 1

Eagles beat the Falcons Cowboys lost to the Buccaneers Washington lost to the Chargers Giants lost to the Broncos

• 2021: Week 17

Eagles beat Washington Cowboys lost to the Cardinals Washington lost to the Eagles Giants lost to the Bears

• 2020: Week 4

Eagles beat the 49ers Cowboys lost to the Browns Washington lost to the Ravens Giants lost to the Rams

• 2019: Week 5

Eagles beat the Jets Cowboys lost to the Packers Washington lost to Patriots Giants lost to the Vikings

• 2019: Week 14

Eagles beat the Giants Cowboys lost to the Bears Washington lost to the Packers Giants lost to the Eagles

• 2017: Week 4

Eagles beat the Chargers Cowboys lost to the Rams Washington lost to the Chiefs Giants lost to the Buccaneers

You're welcome for researching this useless information.

