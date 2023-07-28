Random Eagles notes: Derek Barnett's pay cut, Jordan Davis' conditioning, and more

There were a few small news items during the Philadelphia Eagles' day off from training camp on Thursday, so let's round those up here.

Derek Barnett took a pay cut

Per Field Yates of ESPN:

Barnett gets less money overall, but more in guarantees, and some incentive sprinkles on top. The increase in guaranteed money also increases his chances of making the roster this year.

The Eagles are loaded at edge rusher, with Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, and Nolan Smith. Barnett is fine as a depth guy should one of the top four edges go down with an injury.

Jordan Davis is more fit this season

Per John Clark of NBC Philly:

If you're an optimist, then YAY (!) Jordan Davis is lean and mean and ready to kick some ass this year. If you're a pessimist, you may be like, "Wait, he (presumably) didn't do well on his conditioning test last year? Why not?"

One of the knocks on Davis as a prospect coming out of college was his conditioning, as he didn't play a lot of snaps, and he got tired in a game against Alabama during the 2021 season when Bama went up-tempo.

Some players find early on that the NFL is a different ballgame than college, even if they're coming from a powerhouse program in the SEC. There are very few who can just show up and dominate. Davis' rookie season can reasonably be considered a disappointment and there will be pressure on him to perform in Year 2. This new information perhaps sheds a little more light on Davis' rookie season?

Still, it is encouraging that he worked hard during the offseason to prepare for Year 2.

Let's chill out a bit on the Jalen Carter hyperbole

There's a lot of this going around on Twitter over the last day or two:

Lol. This engagement-chasing Twitter account genre is the absolute worst.

The Eagles have had one short practice... in shorts! I focused in on Carter at times during practice, and I thought his quickness was impressive. He got some pressure as a pass rusher, and looked stout against the run. There's no question that Carter is immensely talented, and he looked spry on Day 1. I have little doubt that he'll flash throughout camp, and I'm eager to see what he can do when they put the pads on in practice and when they suit up for preseason games.

That said, he's being talked about like Eagles offensive linemen were being tossed around as if the defense picked the right play in Tecmo Bowl. If he "sacked" Jalen Hurts in two seconds then I missed that one (more accurately, it didn't happen). Let's maybe not build players up just to rip them down when their play in real games falls short of these nonsense fairy tale anecdotes from people who aren't even at practice.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter or whatever it's called now: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

And on Threads: @JimmyKempski

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader