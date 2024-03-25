Ranking the best new food items at Citizens Bank Park for 2024 Phillies season

An annual event unlike any other… the Phillies unveiling their new food and promotional items at Citizens Bank Park for the upcoming season.

I’ve done these rankings in 2022 and 2023. They’re the most fun I have at this job. Let’s live it up, get stuffed and rank the best fresh food options for you to check out in South Philly this summer…

10. Buffalo Chik’n Hoagie

A plant-based option for vegan and vegetarian Phillies fans, the fixings on this are quite good. Red onion, sauces and some pickles. I like that. I order vegan dishes from time to time outside the ballpark, so I am not opposed to trying this out and its necessity to appeal to all fans, but, whatever, I’d rather just have a regular buffalo chicken sandwich.

9. Angry Caesar Salad

It was a fine enough salad to get ahead of a dinner entree at a mid-level restaurant, but I’m not going to a Phillies game to eat a salad. I’m going there to pig out and have a blast. To each their own!

8. Manco & Manco Pizza

I’ve had this in years past, so I didn’t sample it on Monday. It's not "new," but it was an option at the event, so I'm going to include it. I don’t love their pizza. It’s good in the sense that eating almost any pizza is a win, but I’m not going to go out of my way to grab it. I know people adore it and it’s a nostalgia item for them from their days down the Jersey Shore. That’s all fine. Go for it. The lines have been super long there though (A new location on the upper level should help)! Know all your options.

7. Bratwurst Sandwich

I didn’t love the roll. Isn’t that what it comes down to for a lot of sandwiches? I dig spicy mustard and onions though, so those were nice touches.

6. Bull’s BBQ Rib Sandwich

We finally have the answer to the question that’s boggled the minds of Phillies fans for decades. “What if you could eat a McRib at a Phillies game?” Well, your chance is essentially here.

The sandwich was solid enough. It’s a weird give and take where I wish there was some more sauce on here and it wasn’t as dry, but I also am always wary of getting messy food options at baseball games. Do you want BBQ sauce all over your $300 Fanatics Phillies jersey where the numbers are already falling off when it’s 95 degrees out? Probably not!

I would ultimately stick with the Bull’s classic pulled pork sandwich, but, hey, if you want to switch it up, you could do worse.

5. P.J. Whelian’s Chicken

I’m sure you’ve had P.J.‘s before at a sporting event. They’re back at CBP this summer. I’ve always been a fan. They were a mainstay for me in college when I had Sixers season tickets for $11 each. They’re not reinventing the wheel, but the floor is high with P.J.’s. They'll have a new wing flavor each month, too. The first this season will be "Flamin' Pickleback."

4. Schwarburger 2.0

There was a limited Schwarburger in honor of Kyle Schwarber (duh) last season, but this redefined version is here for the entirety of 2024.

Pretty good!

There’s a fried egg on here. I love egg on a burger, but it’s such a messy proposition even if you’re eating one at home. At a ballpark? It’s tough. The egg wasn’t messy at all here, thankfully, and I was into the crispy onions.

3. Primo Hoagies

Both Italian and turkey hoagie options will be available from Primos at CBP. I didn’t sample these on Monday, as I’ve eaten more than enough Primos for a lifetime, but if they’re close to the quality presented in their shops, Phillies fans have a great hoagie choice on their hands.

2. Big Mozz Sticks

Why did I love these so much? My palette has evolved beyond that of an eight year old. Maybe the batch I got was straight out of the fryer, but these were damn good. I can be iffy on marinara sauces because the variance is so high, but they crushed this. I’m all in on Big Mozz!

1. Loaded Funnel Cake Fry Sundae

Wow. A balmy summer night where you eat ice cream out of a mini batting helmet at a baseball game conjures up the timeless Americana vibes of "The Sandlot." It cannot be beaten. However…

If you want something new, this was incredible. The strawberry filling was delicious. The combo made for a perfect sweet-and-savory mix.

Try it at least once this season!

