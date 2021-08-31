Ranking NFL teams by age after 53-man cutdowns: 2021 edition

As of roughly 7:35 p.m. on cutdown day, when we finished collecting data from all 32 NFL team website rosters, the New York Jets had the youngest team in the NFL.

Previously, the youngest teams in the NFL were as follows:

• 2020: Jacksonville Jaguars



• 2019: Miami Dolphins

• 2018: Cincinnati Bengals

• 2017: Cleveland Browns

• Every year from 2012-2016: St. Louis / Los Angeles Rams

The Chicago Bears have the oldest roster in the NFL this year, followed by the Houston Texans, as if they didn't already have enough problems. The Eagles ranked 19th, as in, 19th youngest.



By the time you read this, this data will already out of date as teams continue to make tweaks to their rosters, although even with continued roster movement, the average ages of each team shouldn’t change much. Here are the results, with a recent historic look at the average ages of each team on 53-man cutdown day:

Team 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 Jets 25.1 (1) 26.0 (18) 26.5 (30) 26 (19) 25.6 (6) Lions 25.2 (2) 26.1 (22) 26.2 (23) 26.6 (27) 25.8 (12) Browns 25.3 (3) 25.4 (4) 25.4 (3) 25.3 (2) 24.2 (1) Panthers 25.3 (4) 25.8 (13) 26.3 (25) 26.8 (29) 26.8 (31) Jaguars 25.5 (5) 24.9 (1) 25.6 (8) 25.5 (5) 25.6 (7) Rams 25.5 (6) 25.1 (3) 25.6 (10) 25.5 (4) 25.1 (2) Giants 25.6 (7) 25.7 (9) 26.0 (18) 26.1 (21) 25.7 (9) Colts 25.6 (8) 25.7 (10) 25.6 (7) 25.6 (8) 25.6 (5) Cowboys 25.6 (9) 25.8 (12) 26.3 (24) 25.4 (3) 26.1 (17) Bengals 25.6 (10) 25.9 (15) 25.7 (13) 25.2 (1) 25.5 (3) Steelers 25.6 (11) 26.0 (17) 25.7 (14) 25.9 (16) 26.1 (18) Vikings 25.6 (12) 25.5 (6) 25.5 (6) 25.5 (6) 26.1 (20) Broncos 25.6 (13) 25.6 (7) 25.7 (11) 26 (17) 26 (16) Dolphins 25.7 (14) 25.0 (2) 25.2 (1) 26.5 (26) 26.6 (29) Packers 25.7 (15) 25.5 (5) 25.5 (5) 25.7 (10) 25.7 (11) Raiders 25.7 (16) 25.8 (11) 25.6 (9) 27.4 (32) 26.1 (19) Chargers 25.8 (17) 25.6 (8) 25.8 (15) 25.8 (14) 25.7 (8) Ravens 25.8 (18) 26.1 (20) 25.9 (17) 26 (18) 26.4 (25) Eagles 25.9 (19) 26.0 (19) 26.6 (31) 25.7 (11) 26.4 (23) Falcons 25.9 (20) 26.9 (32) 26.5 (28) 26.9 (31) 26.4 (24) Football Team 26.0 (21) 25.8 (14) 26.1 (20) 26.2 (23) 25.9 (15) Saints 26.0 (22) 26.7 (30) 26.2 (21) 26.3 (24) 26.5 (28) Chiefs 26.1 (23) 25.9 (16) 25.9 (16) 25.8 (13) 25.9 (14) Bills 26.3 (24) 26.1 (23) 26.3 (26) 26.7 (28) 26.7 (30) Titans 26.4 (25) 26.5 (28) 26.5 (29) 26.1 (20) 26.5 (27) Seahawks 26.4 (26) 26.2 (25) 25.5 (4) 25.7 (9) 25.8 (13) 49ers 26.5 (27) 26.6 (29) 25.7 (12) 25.8 (15) 25.7 (10) Patriots 26.5 (28) 26.4 (27) 27.0 (32) 26.8 (30) 26.5 (26) Cardinals 26.7 (29) 26.1 (24) 26.4 (27) 26.5 (25) 27.3 (32) Bucs 26.7 (30) 26.3 (26) 25.4 (2) 26.1 (22) 26.2 (21) Texans 26.8 (31) 26.1 (21) 26.0 (19) 25.6 (7) 25.5 (4) Bears 27.0 (32) 26.7 (31) 26.2 (22) 25.7 (12) 26.3 (22)

To note, "old" doesn't mean "bad," and "young" doesn't mean "good." But certainly, you don't want to be old and bad, like some of the teams on the chart above. And obviously, teams that are both young and talented can feel pretty good about their long-term chances of being consistent contenders.

(Also, no, using the median age for each team is not the better way to do this.) 😇

