More Sports:

August 31, 2021

Ranking NFL teams by age after 53-man cutdowns: 2021 edition

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
083121ZachWilson Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports

Zach Wilson and the Jets are young.

As of roughly 7:35 p.m. on cutdown day, when we finished collecting data from all 32 NFL team website rosters, the New York Jets had the youngest team in the NFL.

Previously, the youngest teams in the NFL were as follows:

2020: Jacksonville Jaguars

2019: Miami Dolphins

2018: Cincinnati Bengals

2017: Cleveland Browns

Every year from 2012-2016: St. Louis / Los Angeles Rams

The Chicago Bears have the oldest roster in the NFL this year, followed by the Houston Texans, as if they didn't already have enough problems. The Eagles ranked 19th, as in, 19th youngest.

By the time you read this, this data will already out of date as teams continue to make tweaks to their rosters, although even with continued roster movement, the average ages of each team shouldn’t change much. Here are the results, with a recent historic look at the average ages of each team on 53-man cutdown day:

Team 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017
Jets 25.1 (1) 26.0 (18) 26.5 (30) 26 (19) 25.6 (6)
Lions 25.2 (2) 26.1 (22) 26.2 (23) 26.6 (27) 25.8 (12)
Browns 25.3 (3) 25.4 (4) 25.4 (3) 25.3 (2) 24.2 (1)
Panthers 25.3 (4) 25.8 (13) 26.3 (25) 26.8 (29) 26.8 (31)
Jaguars 25.5 (5) 24.9 (1) 25.6 (8) 25.5 (5) 25.6 (7)
Rams 25.5 (6) 25.1 (3) 25.6 (10) 25.5 (4) 25.1 (2)
Giants 25.6 (7) 25.7 (9) 26.0 (18) 26.1 (21) 25.7 (9)
Colts 25.6 (8) 25.7 (10) 25.6 (7) 25.6 (8) 25.6 (5)
Cowboys 25.6 (9) 25.8 (12) 26.3 (24) 25.4 (3) 26.1 (17)
Bengals 25.6 (10) 25.9 (15) 25.7 (13) 25.2 (1) 25.5 (3)
Steelers 25.6 (11) 26.0 (17) 25.7 (14) 25.9 (16) 26.1 (18)
Vikings 25.6 (12) 25.5 (6) 25.5 (6) 25.5 (6) 26.1 (20)
Broncos 25.6 (13) 25.6 (7) 25.7 (11) 26 (17) 26 (16)
Dolphins 25.7 (14) 25.0 (2) 25.2 (1) 26.5 (26) 26.6 (29)
Packers 25.7 (15) 25.5 (5) 25.5 (5) 25.7 (10) 25.7 (11)
Raiders 25.7 (16) 25.8 (11) 25.6 (9) 27.4 (32) 26.1 (19)
Chargers 25.8 (17) 25.6 (8) 25.8 (15) 25.8 (14) 25.7 (8)
Ravens 25.8 (18) 26.1 (20) 25.9 (17) 26 (18) 26.4 (25)
Eagles 25.9 (19) 26.0 (19) 26.6 (31) 25.7 (11) 26.4 (23)
Falcons 25.9 (20) 26.9 (32) 26.5 (28) 26.9 (31) 26.4 (24)
Football Team 26.0 (21) 25.8 (14) 26.1 (20) 26.2 (23) 25.9 (15)
Saints 26.0 (22) 26.7 (30) 26.2 (21) 26.3 (24) 26.5 (28)
Chiefs 26.1 (23) 25.9 (16) 25.9 (16) 25.8 (13) 25.9 (14)
Bills 26.3 (24) 26.1 (23) 26.3 (26) 26.7 (28) 26.7 (30)
Titans 26.4 (25) 26.5 (28) 26.5 (29) 26.1 (20) 26.5 (27)
Seahawks 26.4 (26) 26.2 (25) 25.5 (4) 25.7 (9) 25.8 (13)
49ers 26.5 (27) 26.6 (29) 25.7 (12) 25.8 (15) 25.7 (10)
Patriots 26.5 (28) 26.4 (27) 27.0 (32) 26.8 (30) 26.5 (26)
Cardinals 26.7 (29) 26.1 (24) 26.4 (27) 26.5 (25) 27.3 (32)
Bucs 26.7 (30) 26.3 (26) 25.4 (2) 26.1 (22) 26.2 (21)
Texans 26.8 (31) 26.1 (21) 26.0 (19) 25.6 (7) 25.5 (4)
Bears 27.0 (32) 26.7 (31) 26.2 (22) 25.7 (12) 26.3 (22)

To note, "old" doesn't mean "bad," and "young" doesn't mean "good." But certainly, you don't want to be old and bad, like some of the teams on the chart above. And obviously, teams that are both young and talented can feel pretty good about their long-term chances of being consistent contenders.

(Also, no, using the median age for each team is not the better way to do this.) 😇

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia NFL Age

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles announce initial 53-man roster, with analysis
Jalen-Hurts-Howie-Roseman_121320_usat

Sponsored

Main Line Wine Gala returns al fresco!
Limited - RHD Main Line Wine Gala

Movies

A bunch of Sixers will make cameos in Adam Sandler's upcoming movie 'Hustle'
Sandler Sixers Hustle Netflix

Prevention

As COVID-19 booster shots near, Penn immunologist explains why he hates the term 'breakthrough infection'
Vaccine Wherry Breakthrough

Donations

How to help Afghan evacuees arriving in Philadelphia
83021 How to help Afghan evacuees in Philly.jpeg

Fitness

Gritty 5K to be held in person and virtually in November
Gritty 5K 2021

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved