Eagles announce initial 53-man roster, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles have announced their initial 53-man roster for the 2021 season. Let's take a look at what they did, position-by-position, evaluate the final cuts, and guess on what might be next.

Quarterback (3): Jalen Hurts, Joe Flacco, Gardner Minshew

Cuts (0)

Flacco was never in danger of getting cut after the Eagles traded for Minshew, given Flacco's guaranteed salary. Oh, and Nick Sirianni finally named Jalen Hurts the starting quarterback.

Running back (3): Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Kenny Gainwell

Cuts (3): Jordan Howard, Jason Huntley, Elijah Holyfield

The Eagles' usage of Howard during training camp and the preseason games signaled that he would make they team, so it's a mild surprise that he didn't, though it was right move. Running back is a position the team could target on waivers.

Wide receiver (5): DeVonta Smith, Jalen Reagor, Quez Watkins, Greg Ward, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

Cuts (4): Travis Fulgham, John Hightower, Marken Michel, Andre Patton

Fulgham's ascent from practice squad guy, to surprise star player, to back to the bench, to competing for a starting job, to training camp cut, was a wild roller coaster ride.

Tight end (4): Dallas Goedert, Zach Ertz, Tyree Jackson, Jack Stoll

Cuts (1): Richard Rodgers



The fact that the Eagles kept four tight ends — and Rodgers wasn't even one of them — leads me to believe that Ertz will still be dealt before the start of the season.

Offensive line (10): Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Jason Kelce, Brandon Brooks, Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson, Jack Driscoll, Nate Herbig, Andre Dillard, Brett Toth

Cuts (4): Sua Opeta, Kayode Awosika, Le'Raven Clark, Ross Pierschbacher

No surprises here, other than that the Eagles were able to trade Matt Pryor for a draft pick upgrade.

Defensive line (9): Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Derek Barnett, Josh Sweat, Ryan Kerrigan, Milton Williams, Tarron Jackson, Marlon Tuipulotu

Cuts (4): Hassan Ridgeway, Raequan Williams, JaQuan Bailey, Matt Leo

The Eagles placed T.Y. McGill on the COVID list, which is why he's not listed above.

Linebacker (7): Eric Wilson, Alex Singleton, T.J. Edwards, Shaun Bradley, Patrick Johnson, Genard Avery, Davion Taylor

Cuts (2): JaCoby Stevens, Rashad Smith

No surprises here. The team will seek to bring Stevens back to the practice squad. Also, expect Taylor to land on short-term IR.

Cornerback (5): Darius Slay, Steve Nelson, Avonte Maddox, Zech McPhearson, Josiah Scott

Cuts (3): Craig James, Michael Jacquet, Kevon Seymour

If Slay gets hurt, this group is in trouble.

Safety (4): Anthony Harris, Rodney McLeod, K'Von Wallace, Marcus Epps

Cuts (4): Elijah Riley, Andrew Adams, Grayland Arnold, Blake Countess

Like running back above, safety is a position the team could look to add talent on the waiver wire.

Specialists (3): Jake Elliott, Arryn Siposs, Rick Lovato

Cuts (0)

The specialists were running unopposed.

