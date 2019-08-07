Reading Terminal Market now offering free grocery delivery

After a successful pilot program that took place March through June, Reading Terminal Market now offers free grocery delivery within a 16-mile radius of the market on orders over $40.

"We recognize the benefit that grocery delivery provides our customers and wanted to make it a convenient, attractive option. By offering it to both online and in-person shoppers during the Spring Shopping Special, we were able to gauge the community's appetite for the service," said Anuj Gupta, general manager at Reading Terminal Market.

Online shopping can be done through Mercato. For in-person shoppers, bags can be dropped off at the Customer Hub, located behind The Head Nut, and an associate will assist with delivery coordination.

Customers who choose to shop the 30-plus merchant selection online or the 80 merchants inside the market can use the code RTMShop40 to take advantage of free delivery over $40.



Note that in-person shoppers will select a delivery window based on their zip code. Zip codes within six miles have hourly delivery windows, and bags must be dropped off by 4:30 p.m. at the Customer Hub. Zip codes beyond six miles and up to 16 miles have two delivery windows and bags must be dropped off by 1:30 p.m.

