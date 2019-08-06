More Events:

August 06, 2019

Philly museum to help immigrants prepare for U.S. citizenship

Free classes prepare green card holders for the naturalization test

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Carroll - Museum of the American Revolution. Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Museum of the American Revolution.

Museum of the American Revolution in Old City recently launched a new initiative to help local immigrants prepare for U.S. citizenship.

Through free classes that use the museum's exhibits and artifacts, legal permanent residents can get ready for the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services naturalization test.

According to a recent study, only one in three Americans would pass the test.

During eight evening classes, participants learn about American history and government. Then at the conclusion of the program, each participant receives a certificate of completion and a family ticket for two adults and two youth to the museum.

"This initiative is about more than just helping people to pass a test," said Dr. Elizabeth Grant, Director of Education for the museum. "It is about developing a deeper understanding of and appreciation for our nation’s history, and empowering our new fellow citizens to be active, engaged participants in our democracy.”

The pilot program started July 15 and ends Aug. 7. Going forward, the museum plans to offer the free course several times per year, with the next one taking place Oct. 28 through Nov. 20.

Those interested in the fall classes can register here. Classes will take place on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Citizenship Initiative

Free with registration
Museum of the American Revolution
101 S. Third St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

