Reading Terminal Market plans $1 million outdoor plaza on Filbert Street

The sprawling "cosmopolitan canopy" of Reading Terminal Market will soon extend outdoors with the announcement of a $1 million plan to convert a block of Filbert Street into a pedestrian walkway.

The nation's oldest continuously running farmers market — open since 1893 — revealed the city partnership to revitalize 1110 block of Filbert Street on Monday.

When completed in spring 2020, the market will have an additional 15,000 square feet of public space.

“This funding will allow us to animate Filbert Street by creating a dynamic and inclusive public space with opportunities for shoppers, diners, families, artists, and entrepreneurs to all enjoy equally," Reading Terminal Market general manager Anuj Gupta said in a statement.

Funding and support for the project will come in part from the William Penn Foundation and the Knight Foundation.

The Filbert Street Revitalization Project will include the following elements, officials said:

Streetscape Improvements

• Create the first curbless street in Philadelphia

• Widening the sidewalk

• Installing removable bollards at the perimeter

• Improving access to public transit

• Improving parking flexibility and rideshare designated zone

Modular Street Furniture

• Increased dining and seating capacity

• Pop-up retail kiosks

• Locally designed and built

Temporary and Permanent Art Installations

•Sculptures

•Public murals

•Ongoing cultural programming

"The Reading Terminal is a leading example of the power of public spaces to transform communities," said Ellen Hwang, Knight Foundation program director for Philadelphia. "This effort will extend its impact as a community connector that showcases local talent, brings together people of different backgrounds and attaches them to our great city."