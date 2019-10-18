Hamburger patties, kabob, gyro strips among recalled beef due to E.coli risk

Multiple beef products imported from Canada have been recalled due to a possible E.coli contamination, including ShopRite and Landis brand hamburger patties, kabob meat, and gyro strips.

The recalled products, namely frozen raw beef patties, were distributed to 10 U.S. states, including New Jersey and Pennsylvania, from Ontario, Canada, according to a statement from the Department of Agriculture.

The department identified contaminated E.coli beef manufacturing trimmings produced in May 2019 that were then imported to the U.S. to produce other raw non-intact beef products distributed for retail sale.

The products are ShopRite's 100% pure ground beef hamburgers, Landis 100% all beef patties, Ziyad uncooked kufta kabob and hamburger patties, Kronos halal gyros strips, and Devanco Foods Chicago's Favorite gyros slices.

If you've purchased these brands within the last few weeks, here is a breakdown of sell-by dates and case codes for each brand.

Strains of E.coli bacteria found in contaminated foods can cause can cause diarrhea, while others cause urinary tract infections, respiratory illness and pneumonia, and other illnesses, according to the CDC.

