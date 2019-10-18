More Health:

October 18, 2019

Hamburger patties, kabob, gyro strips among recalled beef due to E.coli risk

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Recalls
1018_beef recall Photo courtesy/U.S. Department of Agriculture

Multiple beef products have been recalled for risk of E.coli bacteria imported from Canada.

Multiple beef products imported from Canada have been recalled due to a possible E.coli contamination, including ShopRite and Landis brand hamburger patties, kabob meat, and gyro strips.

The recalled products, namely frozen raw beef patties, were distributed to 10 U.S. states, including New Jersey and Pennsylvania, from Ontario, Canada, according to a statement from the Department of Agriculture.

MORE HEALTH NEWS: Frequent drinking poses more risk to your heart than binge drinking, study says

The department identified contaminated E.coli beef manufacturing trimmings produced in May 2019 that were then imported to the U.S. to produce other raw non-intact beef products distributed for retail sale.

The products are ShopRite's 100% pure ground beef hamburgers, Landis 100% all beef patties, Ziyad uncooked kufta kabob and hamburger patties, Kronos halal gyros strips, and Devanco Foods Chicago's Favorite gyros slices.

If you've purchased these brands within the last few weeks, here is a breakdown of sell-by dates and case codes for each brand.

Strains of E.coli bacteria found in contaminated foods can cause can cause diarrhea, while others cause urinary tract infections, respiratory illness and pneumonia, and other illnesses, according to the CDC. 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Recalls Philadelphia New Jersey Pennsylvania Beef

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Anonymous Eagles player (wrongly) believes Carson Wentz is the problem on offense
1520922_Eagles_Lions_Carson_Wentz_Kate_Frese.jpg

Court

Philly bike courier found not guilty of most serious charge in fatal Rittenhouse stabbing
1017_michael white trial

Health Stories

In Honduras, Jefferson Health surgeon finds patients' determination 'astounding'
Honduras Medical Mission Trip 1

Phillies

Odds for Phillies' next manager: Buck Showalter, Joe Girardi are heavy favorites
Joe Girardi Phillies manager odds

Celebrities

Take a tour of former Sixer JJ Redick's ultimate pad in Brooklyn
JJ Redick home tour Brooklyn

Food & Drink

Barra Rossa hosting six-course Halloween dinner on Mischief Night
Barra Rossa Halloween dinner

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved