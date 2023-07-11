Families can solve a mystery about the Liberty Bell at the Red Rum Theater

The Fourth of July has come and gone, but there are plenty of ways for people to get in touch with Philadelphia's rich history.

"Who Cracked The Liberty Bell," an interactive, historical mystery that uses Revolutionary War era characters to present a twist on the history of Philadelphia's beloved landmark, takes place every Saturday this year at the Red Rum Theater. The show by Without A Cue Productions, which starts at 4 p.m. each week, is geared for families.

MORE: Bastille Day in Philly: Where to find burlesque shows, French food and drink specials this weekend

The story goes like this: America has just won independence from Great Britain and the new nation is filled with talks about liberty and freedom. The State House Bell — now known as the Liberty Bell — has been rehung and rings to signify important events and the start of classes at a nearby university. But then the students, played by audience members, learn that the bell has been cracked, and it's up to them to figure out who did it.

By the end of the 60-minute event, audience members will have an opportunity to solve the mystery, and one lucky person will receive a prize and get to hang their picture on the theater's mugshot wall.

Participants can enjoy light snacks and drinks, and take selfies with the cast.

"Who Cracked The Liberty Bell" marks Without A Cue Production's first original children's mystery show. The production company previously hosted murder mysteries based on "Friends," "Golden Girls" and "Moulin Rouge."

Tickets are $20. For more information, check out the Red Rum Theater's website.

Saturdays in 20234 p.m. | $20Red Rum Theater601 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106