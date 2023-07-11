More Events:

July 11, 2023

Families can solve a mystery about the Liberty Bell at the Red Rum Theater

Every Saturday, an interactive show by Without A Cue Productions asks guest to determine who cracked Philly's famous landmark

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Mysteries
Liberty Bell Mystery Provided Image/Without A Cue Productions

'Who Cracked The Liberty Bell,' an interactive children's show focused on the Revolutionary War era, is playing at the Red Rum Theater each Saturday afternoon through the end of 2023.

The Fourth of July has come and gone, but there are plenty of ways for people to get in touch with Philadelphia's rich history. 

"Who Cracked The Liberty Bell," an interactive, historical mystery that uses Revolutionary War era characters to present a twist on the history of Philadelphia's beloved landmark, takes place every Saturday this year at the Red Rum Theater. The show by Without A Cue Productions, which starts at 4 p.m. each week, is geared for families. 

MORE: Bastille Day in Philly: Where to find burlesque shows, French food and drink specials this weekend

The story goes like this: America has just won independence from Great Britain and the new nation is filled with talks about liberty and freedom. The State House Bell — now known as the Liberty Bell — has been rehung and rings to signify important events and the start of classes at a nearby university. But then the students, played by audience members, learn that the bell has been cracked, and it's up to them to figure out who did it. 

By the end of the 60-minute event, audience members will have an opportunity to solve the mystery, and one lucky person will receive a prize and get to hang their picture on the theater's mugshot wall. 

Participants can enjoy light snacks and drinks, and take selfies with the cast. 

"Who Cracked The Liberty Bell" marks Without A Cue Production's first original children's mystery show. The production company previously hosted murder mysteries based on "Friends," "Golden Girls" and "Moulin Rouge."

Tickets are $20. For more information, check out the Red Rum Theater's website.

'Who Cracked The Liberty Bell'

Saturdays in 20234 p.m. | $20Red Rum Theater601 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Mysteries Philadelphia Family-Friendly Old City Liberty Bell Kids Theaters History

Videos

Featured

Limited - Cape May County -Running Santas

Cape May County has tons to offer throughout July
Limited - Catto Family Reunion 2023

Free college and the support you need to succeed

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Tesla driver dragged Philly cop 200 feet during traffic stop, police say
Tesla drags cop

Sponsored

With Temple Health’s advanced robotic technologies, spine surgeons can do more procedures using gentler approaches
Pazionis-RT.png

Eagles

Eagles 2023 training camp preview: Edge rusher
051123JoshSweat

Food & Drink

Dos Caminos brings its popular margaritas to the shore with Atlantic City restaurant
dos caminos atlantic city

Holiday

Bastille Day in Philly: Where to find burlesque shows, French food and drink specials this weekend
2023 Bastille Day

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved