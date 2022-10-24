'Friends' fans can solve a murder mystery inspired by the hit TV series

Another interactive murder mystery production inspired by a classic TV sitcom is coming to Philadelphia.

Counter Culture on South Street will host "Phriends — The One With The Murder," an interactive murder mystery production based on "Friends" from Oct. 28 through Dec. 18. Guests will search for clues while sipping coffee-themed cocktails and enjoying the show.

"Phriends" takes the six iconic characters on a trip to Philadelphia for the opening of "Fairmount Perk," a regional coffee chain started by Gunther. However, the fun doesn't last for long. Some drama stirs up between the friends and a few unexpected guests show up. Before the night is over, Rachel, Phoebe, Monica, Joey, Ross or Chandler will have become the victim of some friendly fire.

The venue, which features artwork from 50 Philly street artists, will be transformed to look like the sitcom. Guests can solve the mystery by joining an interactive scavenger hunt on their phones. They also can enjoy beer, wine and cocktails from Philly-based Pops McCann Whiskey while sitting in "Fairmount Perk."

"Phriends" marks Without A Cue's third major production in Philadelphia. The Bensalem-based company first held its "Golden Girls" murder mystery dinners at Craft Hall in the spring, along with a series of walking murder mysteries throughout the city. "Phriends" was set to precede both of these shows in 2020, but the production was postponed due to COVID-19.

"We are so excited to finally be able to open 'Phriends — The One With the Murder" after a more than a two year wait," said Traci Connaughton, founder and executive director of Without A Cue. "We are especially thrilled to be able to partner with Counter Culture on South Street to bring this uniquely Philadelphia-centric project to a Philadelphia-centric venue."

Tickets are available now. General admission costs $35. Guests can purchase individual clues from their favorite "Friends" characters for $5 or receive a phone call from Janice for $20.

There also are VIP tickets available for $75. They include preferred seating, one complimentary beverage, and a pack of six clues – one from each of the main characters.

For those looking for more themed murder mysteries, Without A Cue is set to open Red Rum, an interactive dinner theater at The Curtis in Old City, in January. It is currently under construction.

More information on "Phriends" can be found on Without A Cue's website.

Oct. 28 to Dec. 18

6 and 8:30 p.m. | $35-$75

Counter Culture

514 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19147