More Culture:

July 02, 2019

Regal Cinemas expected to launch unlimited ticket subscription plan

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Movies
Rega Cinemas Main Anthony22 /Creative Commons

Regal Cinemas is expected to debut an unlimited ticket subscription program offering tiered plans to customers who frequently visit the movie theater. The program would rival AMC's Stubs A-List and aim to offer a more sustainable service than MoviePass.

Avid moviegoers may soon have another option for a subscription service in the United States, this time an unlimited ticket program from Regal Cinemas.

The pending program was revealed exclusively on Tuesday by Deadline, which reported it could launch as soon as the end of July.

Regal's subscription service is expected to closely mirror the unlimited subscription program that its parent company, Cineworld, has successfully run in the United Kingdom for more than a decade.

U.S. consumers have been disappointed by the failure and inconsistency of MoviePass, the ticket subscription service that has proven financially unsustainable. What began as an unlimited subscription plan eventually faced increasing limitations for subscribers as the company struggled to keep afloat.

While rival program AMC Stubs A-List operates with different subscription plans by state, Deadline reports Regal Unlimited will be based on theater location and broken into three tiers. Top-tier subscribers will have access to all U.S. theaters, while the lowest tier will cover about half the theater's in the country, with a small surcharge for use at theaters not included in the plan.

The tiers are reportedly set to be priced at $18, $21 and $24 per month. Subscribers may be required to pay the full annual subscription up front — meaning shelling out $216, $252 or $288 in advance.

Other aspects of Regal Unlimited still remain unclear, such as whether or not subscriptions will cover premium venues. Subscribers are expected to receive cash reductions of about 10% on concessions.

With subscription models working for companies such as Netflix and Spotify, Regal Cinemas believes a similar plan for the in-theater movie experience can capture the loyalty of frequent moviegoers.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Movies United States Subscriptions Film Entertainment

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sources: Al Horford contract structure leaves Sixers with $2.2 million in cap space
Al-Horford_070219_usat

Fourth of July

Guide to Fourth of July fireworks in Philly, the suburbs and the Jersey Shore
Guide to Fourth of July fireworks in Philadelphia, the suburbs and the Jersey Shore

Eagles

Should the Eagles have interest in any players in the 2019 NFL Supplemental Draft?
070119MarcusSimms

Addiction

Docu-series 'Intervention' features opioid addiction in Philadelphia in coming season
intervention opioid addiction philadelphia

Beaches

Wildwood Crest beach reopens after wastewater treatment malfunction
Wildwood Crest Beach

Street Art

Two Philly artists set up a 'Queer Eye' scavenger hunt
0701_Queer Eye Scavenger Hunt

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved